Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is all-set to launch in the Indian market. The brand has already started accepting pre-bookings, and the SUV will come through CBU route. Now, Volkswagen has revealed a few features of the Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features

Volkswagen has revealed that the Tiguan R-Line will come with LED Plus headlamps and animated 3D LED rear combination lamp. There would be Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features revealed, a three-zone climate control system, Park Assist Plus and two wireless chargers.

Apart from this, there would be 30 colour ambient lighting, seats with R badging and R-Line inspired 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish. There would also be a panoramic sunroof on offer to provide an airy feel to the cabin. The all-new Tiguan R-Line also features an illuminated moulding between headlamps, rear combination lamps and illuminated door handle recesses, pedals in brushed stainless steel, surround lighting with welcome light, air intake finished in chrome and silver-anodized roof rails.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets a digital driver's display and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line colours

Volkswagen India has confirmed the new Tiguan R-Line will arrive in India in six colourways - Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line specs

Powering the Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission that will send power to all four wheels via the 4Motion All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line top speed

The Tiguan R-Line can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 229 kmph.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be going against Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X, as well as entry-level luxury SUVs like the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

