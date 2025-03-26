Auto recap, March 25: Delhi EV Policy 2.0 details, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line pre-booking, Audi revises EV plan & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, March 25.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims for 95% electric vehicle adoption by 2027, proposes 20% reserved parking space for new building

The Delhi government is expected to announce the new electric vehicle policy in April 2025. The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is likely to bring in a host of changes focusing on both demand generation and infrastructure development. Upon introduction, the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 will replace the current framework. As the Delhi government aims to have 95 per cent electric vehicle adoption in the national capital by 2027, the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 outlines a roadmap to accelerate the national capital's transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India's leader in electric vehicle adoption.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi New A3 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.78 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 39.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Fortuner Legender 2755 cc 2755 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 44.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims for 95% electric vehicle adoption by 2027, proposes 20% reserved parking space for new building

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line pre-bookings commence, colour and gearbox options revealed

Volkswagen has commenced pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line in India. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be going on sale in the country on April 14, 2025, offered as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU). The sportier SUV is based on the standard Tiguan and will get mechanical, functional and aesthetic upgrades. The SUV can be pre-booked by visiting the manufacturer's website or a Volkswagen dealership. Prices for the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line are expected to be approximately ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle will compete with entry-level luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3, and others. It will also contend with the formidable Toyota Fortuner in the same category.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line pre-bookings commence, colour and gearbox options revealed

Audi revises EV-only plans, embraces hybrids and new combustion engine vehicles

Audi is reassessing its electrification trajectory. The German premium automaker has walked back its earlier target for all-electric sales by 2032. Instead, it now seeks to lengthen the lifespan of internal combustion engines (ICE) and build out its hybrid portfolio due to slower-than-hoped-for EV uptake. The German luxury carmaker had originally planned to introduce its last new petrol-powered car in 2026 and transition to BEVs entirely by 2032. But CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed in a recent strategy update that the brand is revising those targets, saying the transition to electric mobility is taking longer than expected.

Also Read : Audi revises EV-only plans, embraces hybrids and new combustion engine vehicles

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: