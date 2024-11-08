Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus get new year-end benefits under ‘The Big Rush’ offer

Volkswagen India has announced its new campaign bringing special offers on the Taigun and Virtus for the end of the year. The Big Rush campaign promises exciting benefits and kicks off on November 9 and will go on till December 31, 2024. The offers aim to keep the sales momentum going after the festive season.

Volkswagen ‘The Big Rush’ Campaign

Under The Big Rush campaign, customers looking to purchase the Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan, will be able to get their hands on several offers including discounts, extended warranty options and comprehensive service packages at attractive prices. The dealerships are also likely to sweeten the deal further with additional discounts and benefits during this period.

The Volkswagen Virtus was the bestselling compact sedan in October this year with 2,351 units sold

Speaking on the new benefits, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, we have always strived to deliver delight through our products and services. We are making the year-end even more special with exciting benefits on offer in ‘The Big Rush’ celebrations. Building on the sales momentum recorded so far, we are looking at sustaining market excitement through attractive benefits that will amplify the joy of owning a Volkswagen."

Volkswagen India Cars

Volkswagen currently has three offerings on sale with the Virtus and Taigun tied up in the mass-market space. Both models are based on the MQB A0 IN platform and share most components including the engine, transmission, features, and more. The Virtus recently crossed the 50,000 units sales milestone and became the most successful compact sedan on sale. The previous month saw the automaker retail 2351 units of the Virtus, registering a 32 per cent hike in sales year-on-year.

On the other hand, the Taigun manages to do decent numbers but is eclipsed by much stronger competition in the form of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the like in the segment. Volkswagen’s sales as a whole grew by 9 per cent in October this year.

Volkswagen Future Models

Volkswagen does not have a new model in sight at the moment even as sibling Skoda Auto India recently unveiled the Kylaq subcompact SUV at a startling price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kylaq might just be the game changer for the brand bringing in the much-needed volumes for the company. Notably, VW does not have its subcompact SUV for India in the works, even as its Brazilian counterpart has previewed a subcompact SUV for the market under the name ‘Tera’.

