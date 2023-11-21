Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus Sound Edition hits the right note. Check it out

Volkswagen India introduced the new Sound Edition for the Taigun and Virtus models in its lineup
The new VW Sound Edition brings a specially tuned audio system enhancing your acoustic experience
The Sound Edition features a sub-woofer and amplifier. The special edition also gets electrically adjustable front seats, puddle lamps, and footwell illumination
The special ‘Sound’ branding appears on the A-pillar tweeters, as well as the B- and C-Pillar of both VW cars
The VW Sound Edition is available in four colours - Lava BLue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue
Customers can also get a dual-tone colour option with a white roof and ORVM caps specifically on the Sound Edition
The Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition will be available only with the 1.0-litre TSI Topline variants
The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition is priced at ₹15.51 lakh for the manual and ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic version
The Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition is priced at ₹16.33 lakh for the manual and ₹17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic