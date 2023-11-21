Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus Sound Edition hits the right note. Check it out

Published Nov 21, 2023

Volkswagen India introduced the new Sound Edition for the Taigun and Virtus models in its lineup

The new VW Sound Edition brings a specially tuned audio system enhancing your acoustic experience

The Sound Edition features a sub-woofer and amplifier. The special edition also gets electrically adjustable front seats, puddle lamps, and footwell illumination

The special ‘Sound’ branding appears on the A-pillar tweeters, as well as the B- and C-Pillar of both VW cars 

The VW Sound Edition is available in four colours - Lava BLue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue

Customers can also get a dual-tone colour option with a white roof and ORVM caps specifically on the Sound Edition 

The Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition will be available only with the 1.0-litre TSI Topline variants

The Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition is priced at 15.51 lakh for the manual and 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic version

The Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition is priced at 16.33 lakh for the manual and 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic
