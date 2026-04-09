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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Unveiled, Gets A Refreshed Design And 40+ Features

Volkswagen Taigun facelift unveiled, gets a refreshed design and 40+ features

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 11:56 am
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Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the Taigun facelift in India, which is expected to go on sale in the country soon.

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
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German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the Taigun facelift in India. The Taigun nameplate has received a mid-life update after five years of its initial launch, much like its sibling, the Kushaq, which also received a facelift. The Taigun was one of the first models to be launched in India in 2021, post its India 2.0 project, which completely revamped the product portfolio of the company.

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Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options. It is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Key specifications
Engine1.0L TSI turbo-petrol / 1.5L TSI turbo-petrol
Transmission8-speed TC AT / 7-speed DSG
Power113 bhp / 148 bhp
Torque178 Nm / 250 Nm

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The transmission is, however, the biggest mechanical change that the Taigun facelift receives. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift, equipped with a 1.0L TSI, now gets an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, replacing the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5L TSI variant still gets the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Exterior

The exterior of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets major changes. The Taigun facelift receives a revised front fascia, with the headlights appearing to be reworked. In addition to that, the front bumper has been redesigned, making it look sharper than the outgoing model. The Volkswagen Taigun facelift is aligned with the design philosophy of the newer Volkswagen models, with the SUV mirroring the looks of the bigger sibling, Tayron R-Line.

The side profile remains similar to that of the outgoing model. However, the new Taigun facelift gets a new alloy wheel design, which looks much sharper than the pre-facelift Taigun.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Interior

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets a couple of changes when it comes to the cabin. The digital infotainment system has been upgraded to a 10.1-inch unit, which features a Google AI assistant, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, which gets turn-by-turn navigation. The steering wheel and touch-based air conditioning controls remain the same as the outgoing model. Moreover, the SUV gets a sunroof as standard, with lower trim variants getting a single-pane sunroof, while the higher-spec variants get a panoramic sunroof. Volkswagen claims the new Taigun comes with more than 40 new features.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Safety

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift comes with a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It has over 40 safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brakes, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, etc.

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First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 11:56 am IST
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