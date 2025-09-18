HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing On Indian Roads With Revised Exterior Design

Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted testing on Indian roads with revised exterior

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sept 2025, 10:22 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • This will be the first major facelift for the Volkswagen Taigun since its debut and is expected to hit the market in 2026.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was spotted testing in Maharashtra with revised front and rear fascias (@YouTube/The Fat Biker)
Volkswagen Taigun facelift
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was spotted testing in Maharashtra with revised front and rear fascias
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Volkswagen Taigun is getting a mid-life update, and to this end, a partially camouflaged test mule has been spotted on Indian roads, bringing cosmetic changes to the compact SUV. While the SUV has undergone several updates since its launch in September 2021, this is expected to be the first major facelift since its introduction. Expected to hit the market sometime in 2026, the Taigun facelift will bring a much-needed refresh to the nameplate, renewing competition with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Kia Seltos.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The test mule was spotted on the go in Maharashtra, showcasing updated front and rear fascias. The LED headlamps now feature a sleeker design, and the two-piece upper grille has been slimmed down into a single-piece unit that stretches across the nose. The headlight and taillights bear a resemblance to the bigger Tiguan R-Line, aligning the Taigun SUV with the automaker’s global design language.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Victoris (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar Facelift
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Syros (HT Auto photo)
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Interior changes

The latest facelift is expected to focus more on design and fresh aesthetics over extensive feature upgrades, and as such, the Taigun’s cabin will remain largely untouched. The SUV is likely to get minor feature add-ons and new trim options, but expect nothing new beyond that.

The Taigun’s feature list includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a six-speaker system that includes a subwoofer and amplifier in higher variants. The cabin is further equipped with ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and a digital 8-inch driver's display.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan R-Line get GST benefits by up to 3.27 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine options

The Taigun facelift will continue to be offered with the same two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed TCA. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Sept 2025, 10:22 am IST
TAGS: vw

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.