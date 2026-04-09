Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Prices, specs and features

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Warranty and service The carmaker is offering a 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty on the facelifted Taigun. The SUV also gets up to four years of roadside assistance and first three free services.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: New colour options unveiled The Volkswagen Taigun Facelift is now being offered in 9 colour options with two new schemes. The new schemes are named Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey. Other colour options remain the same as offered earlier.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price announcement soon Volkswagen has not revealed the pricing of the Taigun today. The carmaker is expected to be launching the SUV in this quarter. The SUV is expected to be priced from ₹11 lakh - ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Safety features The Volkswagen Taigun facelift comes with a top-notch five-star safety rating from Global NCAP for both adult and child occupants. It has over 40 safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brakes, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, etc.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Creature comforts and amenities The Taigun facelift comes with a panoramic sunroof for a sense of openness, while occupants are further treated to Smart Touch Climatronic AC. The driver and front passenger benefit from 6-way electrically adjustable seats with ventilation, and there is a rear windshield wiper with intermittent control.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: What's new? The new Taigun will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and an integrated AI-powered voice assistant. The driver is further treated to a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The SUV will have 6 distinct upholstery themes on offer

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: From concept to reality The Taigun’s journey began as a concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It previewed Volkswagen’s intent to develop a compact SUV tailored specifically for India, built on a localised platform to balance cost, performance, and durability.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Event commences, Volkswagen welcomes media delegates Volkswagen India has commenced the launch event for the much-awaited Taigun facelift. Brand Director Nitin Kohli sets the stage, stating the company's goal for 2026 is to establish aspiration, premiumness, and engaging customer experiences The Volkswagen Taigun facelift launch event is underway

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Front design highlights At the front, the Taigun facelift features a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlamps, and a connected light bar that spans the width of the grille, giving it a more contemporary and upmarket appearance.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: What has changed? The facelifted Taigun was unveiled on April 7. It introduces a refreshed design with subtle styling tweaks and a more premium look overall. While the silhouette remains familiar, the new elements aim to give the Taigun a more modern identity.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: A quick look back The Taigun first arrived in India in 2021, bringing Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform to the segment. Over the years, it has built a reputation for solid build quality and engaging driving dynamics, though it has faced criticism for missing out on certain features offered by rivals.