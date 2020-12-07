Top Sections
Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars to hit markets between 2025 and 2030

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Reuters

  • Herbert Diess credits improving performance of computer chips and developments in artificial intelligence for bringing self-driving cars closer to reality.

The chief executive of Volkswagen, the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.

Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process.

"It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving," Diess told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly magazine.

Diess defected from BMW in 2015 and has helped Volkswagen to reform after its diesel scandal with a 73 billion euro ($87 billion) electric vehicle investment plan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.