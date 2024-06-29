HT Auto
US NHTSA opens recall query into more than 120,000 Honda US vehicles

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2024, 11:42 AM
  • The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the query concerned the model year 2017-2019 of Honda Ridgeline vehicles.
The recall affects over 120,000 Honda Ridgeline vehicles in the US because of rear-view camera failures
The recall affects over 120,000 Honda Ridgeline vehicles in the US because of rear-view camera failures

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday it has opened a recall query into over 120,000 Honda Ridgeline U.S. vehicles over rear-view camera (RVC) failures. The U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the query concerned the model year 2017-2019 of Honda Ridgeline vehicles.

The RVC wire harness was manufactured with a material which was susceptible to breakage upon repeated opening and closing of the tailgate, which ultimately leads to a complete loss of RVC function, the NHTSA said.

Honda has identified a replacement harness manufactured by a new supplier with improved material properties to withstand wear from bending, the regulator added. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2024, 11:42 AM IST
