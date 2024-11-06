HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Types Of Engines: Inline, V, W, Boxer And Rotary. What Do They Mean?

Types of engines: Inline, V, W, boxer and rotary. What do they mean?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2024, 18:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Each engine layout has its own strengths and automakers select them based on the performance, handling and space requirements of their vehicles. Wheth
...
engine
Apart from the types of engines, there are also different engine placements in cars. These include mainly front, rear and middle placements.
engine
Apart from the types of engines, there are also different engine placements in cars. These include mainly front, rear and middle placements.

Engines are the heart of a vehicle, and the layout of an engine plays a crucial role in defining a car's performance, handling, and overall character. There are various types of engine layouts, each with unique advantages and characteristics. Here’s a look at the most popular engine layouts used in cars, along with examples of models that feature them.

1 Inline engine

In an inline engine or ‘straight engine’, all cylinders are arranged in a single, straight line. This layout is simple, space saving and cost-effective. It makes for a popular choice for small to mid-sized cars. Inline engines can have anywhere from three to six cylinders and are usually mounted in a transverse (sideways) position to make more interior space. All populars cars such as the WagonR, Swift and even bigger cars like the Creta and Seltos come with this engine layout.

2 V engine

In a V engine type, the cylinders are arranged in two rows angled away from each other to form a ‘V’ shape. This kind of layout allows for higher revs and for a more compact design compared to inline engines especially when more cylinders are used. V engines are commonly seen in high-performance and luxury vehicles where power and refinement levels are crucial. In the past, the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Skoda Superb were offered with a V engine type. At the moment it is only seen in more luxurious and higher-performance vehicles.

3 Boxer (Flat) engine

In a Boxer or flat engine, cylinders lay flat in two opposing rows. This design lowers the car’s centre of gravity and gives the car a distinctive sound. Boxer engines are a hallmark of certain brands such as Porsche and Subarus and are usually only seen in sports and performance cars. Some cars examples with flat engines include the Subaru WRX and the Porsche 911.

4 W engine

W engines are a fairly newer concept and are similar to V engines. These are essentially two rows of V engines angled against each other making the layout a bit more complex but compact. This design is rare and is usually found only in super-performance or luxury vehicles that are built to break records. The Bugatti Veyron and the Bugatti Chiron are the most popular examples of cars with W engines but the Bentley Continental GT also had this kind of engine.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Rotary engine

Rotary engines are the rare engines that do not use traditional pistons. Instead, they use a triangular rotor that spins inside an oval chamber. This design is much smaller and lighter than conventional engines, providing a high power-to-weight ratio. However, rotary engines were not popularised due to their drawback of consuming loads of fuel and oil than piston engines and were more challenging to maintain. They also revved to very high speeds and most popularly seen on Mazda Rx7s and Rx8s.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2024, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: car buying guide engines accord sonata

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.