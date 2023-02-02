Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What to buy

Toyota launched the CNG variant of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, which comes widening the Japanese auto manufacturer's spectrum of greener fuel-powered vehicles. Toyota has been selling hybrid cars in India, and now, with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG and Glanza CNG, the automaker has entered a space that has witnessed surging demands in the recent past owing to skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. Available in two grades, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available at a price range of 13.23 lakh - 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG share the same platform and several components including powertrain.

The SUV directly challenges Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG, which shares the same architecture. In fact, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which comes as part of the Toyota-Suzuki global model-sharing partnership. Both SUVs share the same architecture and powertrain along with many other components as well.

Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the two SUVs.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Price

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG is available in two variants - Delta and Zeta. The Delta is priced at 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Zeta variant is priced at 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Urban Cryuser Hyryder CNG, on the other hand, is available in S and G variants, which are priced at 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNGMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG
13.23 lakh - 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom) 12.85 lakh - 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

The CNG variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes priced around 95,000 higher than the petrol manual variant. Also, the Toyota SUV is priced up to 45,000 higher than the Grand Vitara CNG.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which puts out 103 bhp of peak power and 136 Nm of torque. With the CNG tank powering the SUV, it churns out 88 bhp of power and 121 Nm of torque, which are considerably lowered numbers. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only.

 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNGMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG
Engine1.5-litre1.5-litre
Maximum power (Petrol)103 bhp103 bhp
Maximum power (CNG)88 bhp88 bhp
Maximum torque (Petrol)136 Nm136 Nm
Maximum torque (CNG)121 Nm121 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT5-speed MT

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder too, draws power from the same engine, and similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the former's CNG version generates 14 bhp less power and 15 Nm less torque. For transmission duty, the Toyota SUV gets a five-speed manual gearbox only, just like the Grand Vitara CNG.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 14:34 PM IST
