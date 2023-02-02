HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta, Venue And Alcazar Updated With New Safety Features

Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has started updating its vehicles ahead of BS6 RDE norms. They recently launched the updated Aura and Grand i10 Nios. Now, the brand has announced that they are updating their SUV range. This means that the Venue, Alcazar and Creta will now come with more safety equipment, features and updated engines.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has updated its SUVs with new safety features and BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine.
Hyundai has updated its SUVs with new safety features and BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine.
Hyundai has updated its SUVs with new safety features and BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine.
Hyundai has updated its SUVs with new safety features and BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar now get six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Start Assist Control, Rear Disc Brakes, Seatbelt Height Adjustment and ISOFIX mounts as standard. Then there is the Hyundai Venue which now comes with four airbags as standard on S (O), SX and SX (O) variants.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know

In terms of features, the SUVs now get an Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature which helps in boosting fuel efficiency during stop and go driving conditions. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is now equipped with a 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 118 bhp
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hyundai Venue is now equipped with a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that gets a Variable Geometry Turbocharger. It produces 113 bhp and a peak torque output of 250 Nm. Furthermore, the 2023 SUV range of HMIL will now come with engines that are E20 fuel-ready and RDE compliant.

Commenting on MY’23 SUV Range launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “As a customer centric organization, we have always strived to deliver exemplary mobility experiences for our customers. With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. Thus with these new significant updates, Hyundai’s MY’23 SUVs - Venue, Creta & Alcazar will offer higher value proposition for our esteemed customers."

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta Alcazar Venue
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features
Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features
Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%
Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%
In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept is a convertible from future
In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept is a convertible from future
Nissan Max-Out is a convertible with Tron effect
Nissan Max-Out is a convertible with Tron effect
Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen
Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city