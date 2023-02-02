Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has started updating its vehicles ahead of BS6 RDE norms. They recently launched the updated Aura and Grand i10 Nios. Now, the brand has announced that they are updating their SUV range. This means that the Venue, Alcazar and Creta will now come with more safety equipment, features and updated engines.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar now get six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Start Assist Control, Rear Disc Brakes, Seatbelt Height Adjustment and ISOFIX mounts as standard. Then there is the Hyundai Venue which now comes with four airbags as standard on S (O), SX and SX (O) variants.

In terms of features, the SUVs now get an Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature which helps in boosting fuel efficiency during stop and go driving conditions. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is now equipped with a 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard.

Hyundai Venue is now equipped with a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that gets a Variable Geometry Turbocharger. It produces 113 bhp and a peak torque output of 250 Nm. Furthermore, the 2023 SUV range of HMIL will now come with engines that are E20 fuel-ready and RDE compliant.

Commenting on MY’23 SUV Range launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “As a customer centric organization, we have always strived to deliver exemplary mobility experiences for our customers. With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. Thus with these new significant updates, Hyundai’s MY’23 SUVs - Venue, Creta & Alcazar will offer higher value proposition for our esteemed customers."

