HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift Launched: 5 Things You Should Know

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know

Hyundai Motors India has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. The manufacturer launched the Grand i10 Nios back in 2019 which replaced the Grand i10. With the 2023 iteration, Hyundai has updated the hatchback significantly. So, there are five things one should know about the 2023 Grand i10 Nios.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
Hyundai has launched the updated Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
It starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.68 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The interior has been updated with grey upholstery and red accents. 
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There is a 3.5-inch multi-information display between the analogue dials.
The hatchback now also gets Hill Assist Control.
There are two gearbox options to choose from, a 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed AMT.
At the rear, there are new tail lamps and a redesigned bumper with a faux diffuser.
The Grand i10 Nios also gets a CNG trim. It is available only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Grand i10 Nios now comes with optional six airbags.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
View all Images
Hyundai has launched the updated Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
1/10
Hyundai has launched the updated Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
It starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.68 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
2/10
It starts at 5.68 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The interior has been updated with grey upholstery and red accents. 
3/10
The interior has been updated with grey upholstery and red accents. 
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
4/10
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There is a 3.5-inch multi-information display between the analogue dials.
5/10
There is a 3.5-inch multi-information display between the analogue dials.
The hatchback now also gets Hill Assist Control.
6/10
The hatchback now also gets Hill Assist Control.
There are two gearbox options to choose from, a 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed AMT.
7/10
There are two gearbox options to choose from, a 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed AMT.
At the rear, there are new tail lamps and a redesigned bumper with a faux diffuser.
8/10
At the rear, there are new tail lamps and a redesigned bumper with a faux diffuser.
The Grand i10 Nios also gets a CNG trim. It is available only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.
9/10
The Grand i10 Nios also gets a CNG trim. It is available only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Grand i10 Nios now comes with optional six airbags.
10/10
The Grand i10 Nios now comes with optional six airbags.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Updated exteriors

Hyundai has updated the exteriors of the Grand i10 Nios. It now comes with a new bumper with LED Daytime Running Lamps that have been redesigned. Moreover, the grille also looks a lot sportier than the outgoing version. On the sides, there are new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, there are new tail lamps which are connected via a red strip. Moreover, there is a new bumper as well with a faux diffuser.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: New Safety features

Hyundai has updated the safety features of the Grand i10 Nios substantially. New features include Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Moreover, there are curtain airbags, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a headlamp escort function and a rear defogger.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets tweaked LED taillights along with new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets tweaked LED taillights along with new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets tweaked LED taillights along with new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets tweaked LED taillights along with new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

As standard, Hyundai now offers the Grand i10 Nios with front and side airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, immobilizer, keyless entry, burglar alarm, seatbelt reminders, seatbelt pretensioners, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Updated interiors

The interior has been updated with grey upholstery with Nios badging. The steering wheel is now wrapped in leather and there is a metal finish on the door handles. Moreover, Hyundai has added footwell lighting.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engines updated

Hyundai has now discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. However, they are still offering the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been updated to run on E20 fuel and has been made RDE compliant. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at 44.95 lakh in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

The engine produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Hyundai is also offering a CNG powertrain in which the engine puts out 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price and variants

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at 5.68 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It is offered in four variants - Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

This state is likely to achieve 100% electric three-wheeler sales by 2025: Study
This state is likely to achieve 100% electric three-wheeler sales by 2025: Study
Elon Musk takes stand in Tesla tweet fraud trial
Elon Musk takes stand in Tesla tweet fraud trial
In pics: Citroen eC3 electric car set for India debut, will challenge Tiago EV
In pics: Citroen eC3 electric car set for India debut, will challenge Tiago EV
In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift looks sharper than ever
In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift looks sharper than ever
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city