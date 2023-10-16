Hyundai Creta to Maruti Grand Vitara: Check how long you need to wait to drive home one

Published Oct 16, 2023

Planning to buy a new SUV this festive season? Here are waiting period for these 7 SUVs

Hyundai's flagship SUV Creta currently has a waiting period of up four months

The SUV, offered at a starting price of 10,87 lakh, is expected to be launched in a new avatar next year

Kia Seltos, Creta's key rival, currently has a waiting period of up to two months

 Check product page

Kia had launched the new Seltos in July at a starting price of 10.89 lakh (ex-shworoom)

To buy Maruti Grand Vitara, the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment, one needs to wait up to 6 months

Grand Vitara is offered in petrol and hybrid versions, and come at a starting price or 10.70 lakh

Toyota's Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which is technical cousin to Grand Vitara, has waiting period of up to 1 year

To own a Volkswagen Taigun, India's safest SUV, one needs to wait up to 2 months depending on location

Skoda Kushaq SUV has the least waiting period which stretches up to one month

MG Astor, which is the first SUV in the segment to offer ADAS, could take up to 3 months to get delivered 
