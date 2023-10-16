Hyundai Creta to Maruti Grand Vitara: Check how long you need to wait to drive home one

Planning to buy a new SUV this festive season? Here are waiting period for these 7 SUVs
Hyundai's flagship SUV Creta currently has a waiting period of up four months
The SUV, offered at a starting price of ₹10,87 lakh, is expected to be launched in a new avatar next year
Kia Seltos, Creta's key rival, currently has a waiting period of up to two months
Kia had launched the new Seltos in July at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-shworoom)
To buy Maruti Grand Vitara, the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment, one needs to wait up to 6 months
Grand Vitara is offered in petrol and hybrid versions, and come at a starting price or ₹10.70 lakh
Toyota's Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which is technical cousin to Grand Vitara, has waiting period of up to 1 year
To own a Volkswagen Taigun, India's safest SUV, one needs to wait up to 2 months depending on location
Skoda Kushaq SUV has the least waiting period which stretches up to one month
MG Astor, which is the first SUV in the segment to offer ADAS, could take up to 3 months to get delivered