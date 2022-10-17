Toyota Innova Hycross spied, gets floating touchscreen

Toyota Innova Hycross has been making headlines in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time. The automaker is currently road-testing the utility vehicle for quite some time. The MPV has been spotted testing on the road in a latest video that revealed the car's interior. The key design element that has been revealed through the latest video is the floating island touchscreen infotainment system, which is interesting considering the other infotainment systems available in other Toyota models in India. Toyota is tight-lipped about the launch of the MPV. The Innova Hycross is expected to be unveiled in November 2022.

(Also Read: This modified Toyota Fortuner is built to be an off-road demon)

The car has been spotted with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, which would be around 10-inch in size. Apart from this, the test car had a beige-coloured roof liner and a small quarter glass on the A-pillar. Despite the camouflaged cover, the muscular silhouette of the MPV can be figured out easily. It gets large sweptback headlamps and will likely come with a hexagonal grille up front. There would be sporty alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, there will be slim taillights and a raked windscreen with a roof spoiler.

Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a beefy appearance. (Image: Youtube/Naveen Gowda)

Speaking about the powertrain options, The Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is expected to be available with two petrol engine options. Just like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, this upcoming MPV could come with a mild-hybrid engine, while the higher variants could come with a strong hybrid powertrain.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The current Innova Crysta would continue to sell alongside the new Hycross MPV. In terms of powertrain, the current Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 150 bhp of maximum power and 343 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic gearbox. The MPV also gets a 2.7 litre 166 bhp petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual, and a six-speed automatic gearbox is also on offer.

First Published Date: