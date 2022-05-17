Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine

The special edition Toyota Camry will come with changes such as use of bronze, blue as well as black colours in the exterior. It also get a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota has taken the covers off the Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition for 2023 ahead of its 40th anniversary. It comes with new exterior colour schemes, certain design tweaks to give the edition a sporty appeal and a new set of engine options for global markets. However, there is no word whether Toyota will drive in this special edition Camry model to India any time soon.

The Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition has five FWD trim levels and five AWD grades which include LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade and XSE. There are three choices of Nightshade mood colours such as Midnight Black, White, and a new one called the Reservoir Blue.

Available with FWD, AWD and hybrid four-cylinder engines, this design package features a black grille with aggressive mesh inserts, adopted from the Camry TRD model. For complementary accents, there is also a rear spoiler, mirrors, lid, and black exterior emblem. A new touch comes from the black framed headlamp and taillights. The Camry Nightshade uses 19-inch alloy wheels on all four legs with a matte bronze finish, while the SE variant has sport-tuned suspension.

There are no significant changes to the interior and the only technical modification was made to the suspension, which was tuned to feel sportier.

For the hybrid model, the new Camry is ready to provide a combined fuel efficiency rating of 22 kmpl as well as five similar trim variants. Then, there are also three top-range V6 models, namely the XLE, XSE, and performance TRD.

As for the engine, this sedan with a safety rating of Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS provides a choice of a standard 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 203 hp and an optional 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp. The engine will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. As for the hybrid version, it relies on a 2.5L Atkinson engine with a combined power output of 208 hp.

