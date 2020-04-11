Back in 2015, Mazda had launched the RX-Vision at the Tokyo Motor Show. It generated hopes that the Japanese car manufacturer will build a new sports car soon as a successor to the RX-8.

Five years later, designer Maximilian Schneider has presented his vision of the new Mazda hypercar - the RX-10 Vision Longtail. Maximilian Schneider is an exterior designer at Mitsubishi Motors Japan.

Schneider designed this dramatic-looking Mazda hypercar concept, which is envisioned as a hydrogen-powered halo hypercar that could be used on the road. In fact, this Japanese hypercar could be produced in series as well as a racing car for the next Hypercar class at Le Mans.

Schneider shared the pictures of the Mazda RX-10 on social media platform Instagram, revealing the specs and details of the design and exterior of the car.





The RX-10 Vision is powered by a 3-cylinder 2.3-litre turbocharged engine which alone produces 780 horsepower . To increase power and performance, this hypercar would also benefit from two electric motors placed on the front axle.

Each would develop 125 horsepower, giving a total of 1,030 horsepower. According to the designer of the hypercar, the RX-10 is capable of hitting zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of 427 kmph.

As the RX-10 Vision Longtail has an engine at the rear, it adopts an attractive profile of supercar with central engine. The style is fluid with the rounded shapes. LED headlights and a very recognisable Mazda grille complete the look.

The back part of the concept is more intriguing. As the name suggests, it is a "Longtail", understand "long tail". Thus, it really has a pistachio look ready to do battle with the Aston Martin Valkyrie and other AMG Project One.