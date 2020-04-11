Back in 2015, Mazda had launched the RX-Vision at the Tokyo Motor Show. It generated hopes that the Japanese car manufacturer will build a new sports car soon as a successor to the RX-8.

Five years later, designer Maximilian Schneider has presented his vision of the new Mazda hypercar - the RX-10 Vision Longtail. Maximilian Schneider is an exterior designer at Mitsubishi Motors Japan.

Schneider designed this dramatic-looking Mazda hypercar concept, which is envisioned as a hydrogen-powered halo hypercar that could be used on the road. In fact, this Japanese hypercar could be produced in series as well as a racing car for the next Hypercar class at Le Mans.

Schneider shared the pictures of the Mazda RX-10 on social media platform Instagram, revealing the specs and details of the design and exterior of the car.

View this post on Instagram

There it is! Simple and ... well, long! The Mazda Vision RX-10 Longtail front and side views! This car is a Hydrogen-powered street legal 2,3L rotary to homologate for the new LeMans Hypercar class. Reminiscent of the long aero tails, it has 780 turbocharged horsepower, accompanied by 250hp generated through two front-driven electric motors. The car weights a total of only 1450kg dry and has a topspeed of 427 km/h. Just had fun doing it 🤷🏼‍♂️rearviews and Details coming up! #Stayhome #staysafe #mazda #vision #longtail #rx10 #racecar #hypercar #lemans #sportscar #instacar #motorsport #design #cardesign #industrialdesign #automotive #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #render #sketch #japan #stayhomesketch #washyourhands #conceptcar #concept #productdesign #zoomzoom #cardesignsketch #turbo #rotary @yeujiin101 @techdesigns_ @cardesignworld @cardesign.ru

A post shared by Maximilian Schneider (@maxschneider.design) on


The RX-10 Vision is powered by a 3-cylinder 2.3-litre turbocharged engine which alone produces 780 horsepower . To increase power and performance, this hypercar would also benefit from two electric motors placed on the front axle.

Each would develop 125 horsepower, giving a total of 1,030 horsepower. According to the designer of the hypercar, the RX-10 is capable of hitting zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of 427 kmph.

As the RX-10 Vision Longtail has an engine at the rear, it adopts an attractive profile of supercar with central engine. The style is fluid with the rounded shapes. LED headlights and a very recognisable Mazda grille complete the look.

(Also read: Aston Martin pull out of Le Mans after Hypercar delay

The back part of the concept is more intriguing. As the name suggests, it is a "Longtail", understand "long tail". Thus, it really has a pistachio look ready to do battle with the Aston Martin Valkyrie and other AMG Project One.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue