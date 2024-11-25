Thinking of Skoda Kushaq but want to keep your options open? Here's what else you can consider

The Skoda Kushaq is one of the first mid-size SUVs the German carmaker launched in India. It gets two engine options: a 1-litre TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre TSI delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The mid-size SUV is priced between ₹11.7 lakh and ₹20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). However, if you're looking to explore other options in the market you may check out the list given below:

1 Skoda Kylaq Although smaller, the newly launched Skoda Kylaq is ready to pounce on the Skoda Kushaq's sales with its modern features and a more affordable price tag. The Kylaq has been unveiled in the Indian market at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) recently. The new SUV is built on the same platform as the Skoda Slavia and bookings for the compact SUV are slated to commence from 2 December. The Kylaq will host the most modern features including six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row, an electric sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and much more.

2 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and is priced from ₹11.14 lakh to ₹20 lakh (both ex-showroom). It gets the same 1.5-litre engine hybrid engine that makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and comes with two transmission options: a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The Hyryder gets both strong and mild hybrid options. The strong unit gets a 177.6 V battery bringing the power output up to 113 bhp and torque to 122 Nm. This variant only comes with an e-CVT transmission.

3 Hyundai Creta The Hyundai Certa is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country at the moment and ranges in price from ₹10.99 lakh to ₹20.29 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Creta gets multiple engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre Diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There are also multiple transmission options to choose from, namely- manual, automatic, a DCT and an IVT gearbox. The Creta is also a popular choice as it comes loaded with features such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and a two-step rear reclining and folding seat to name a few.

4 Honda Elevate The Honda Elevate as opposed to the Hyundai Creta is for those who do not want everything but also do not want to miss out on anything at the same time. It gets a single engine option that is a 1.5-litre unit producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque and comes with either a manual or a CVT gearbox option. The Elevate is also priced much lower starting from ₹11.69 lakh and going up to ₹16.43 lakh (both ex-showroom). To keep costs down the Elevate keeps things simple. For example, it gets a single pane roof instead of a panoramic one and a rear and a left-side lane watch camera instead of a 360-degree one.

5 Kia Seltos The prices of the Kia Seltos start at ₹10.89 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh (both ex-showroom) making it one of the most expensive SUVs in its segment. It is offered with three 1.5-litre engine options. The most powerful one offered with the GT-Line variant is a turbo-petrol unit which puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The transmission options include either a clutchless manual or a DCT with paddle shifters. The less powerful option is the naturally aspirated engine which makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and finally, the diesel motor churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Seltos comes with some of the most exclusive features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, a smart air purifier and ventilated front seats.

