HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tesla Opens First Charging Station In Gurugram, Expands India Charging Network

Tesla opens first charging station in Gurugram, expands India charging network

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2025, 11:53 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Tesla has opened its first charging station in Gurugram, expanding India’s fast-charging network with Superchargers and Destination Chargers to support EV adoption.

Tesla supercharger, tesla charging
Tesla’s new charging station at DLF Horizon Center, Gurugram, features high-speed Superchargers and Destination Chargers for Model Y owners.
Tesla supercharger, tesla charging
Tesla’s new charging station at DLF Horizon Center, Gurugram, features high-speed Superchargers and Destination Chargers for Model Y owners.
Get Launch Updates on
Tesla Model 3 arrow icon
Notify me

Tesla has expanded its presence in India with the opening of its first charging station in Gurugram, following the inauguration of the Tesla Centre in the city. The new facility, located at DLF Horizon Centre, marks another step in the company’s plan to establish a charging network for its customers nationwide.

Situated in the surface parking area of Horizon Center, the charging site features a mix of high-speed and regular chargers to cater to different usage needs. The Center has been equipped with four V4 Superchargers capable of delivering peak charging speeds of up to 250 kW. This is accompanied by three Destination Chargers that offer charging speeds of 11 kW. This arrangement allows for both quick top-ups during short stops and slower charging for longer parking durations.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar 3-door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck outperforms Ford F-150 in IIHS tests to clinch top safety award

Why Are Superchargers Required?

According to Tesla, the Superchargers can add up to 275 km of driving range to a Model Y in just 15 minutes. The company says this is sufficient for long intercity drives, such as a journey from Gurugram to Jaipur. Tesla also highlights its “Plug In, Charge and Go" experience, which is designed to minimise user intervention while maintaining high system reliability.

How To Operate The Tesla Superchargers?

Charging sessions can be fully managed through the Tesla mobile app. Owners can navigate to the charging location, precondition their vehicle before arrival, check charger availability, monitor charging progress in real time, receive notifications once charging is complete, and make payments, all through a single interface.

To familiarise customers and EV enthusiasts with its charging technology, Tesla will host interactive workshops at the Horizon Centre charging station from December 17 to December 21. These sessions are aimed at demonstrating how Tesla’s Superchargers and Destination Chargers work, while also promoting awareness around electric mobility and sustainable energy solutions.

Also Read : Tesla Eyes Battery-Cell Production in Germany From ‘27, DPA Says

Where Else Can You Find A Tesla Supercharger?

With the commissioning of the Gurugram charging station, Tesla is now operating three charging locations across India. These include sites in Gurugram, Delhi and Mumbai, collectively offering a mix of Superchargers and Destination Chargers to support urban driving as well as longer journeys.

Tesla locations in India

  • Tesla Center, Gurugram: Orchid Business Park, Sector 48
  • Tesla Experience Center, Delhi: Worldmark 3, Aerocity
  • Tesla Experience Center, Mumbai: Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex

The Tesla Model Y is currently available in India with prices starting at 59.89 lakh. Alongside its public charging network, Tesla also provides home charging support as part of its ownership experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2025, 11:53 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.