Tesla opens first charging station in Gurugram, expands India charging network

Tesla has expanded its presence in India with the opening of its first charging station in Gurugram, following the inauguration of the Tesla Centre in the city . The new facility, located at DLF Horizon Centre, marks another step in the company’s plan to establish a charging network for its customers nationwide.

Situated in the surface parking area of Horizon Center, the charging site features a mix of high-speed and regular chargers to cater to different usage needs. The Center has been equipped with four V4 Superchargers capable of delivering peak charging speeds of up to 250 kW. This is accompanied by three Destination Chargers that offer charging speeds of 11 kW. This arrangement allows for both quick top-ups during short stops and slower charging for longer parking durations.

Why Are Superchargers Required?

According to Tesla, the Superchargers can add up to 275 km of driving range to a Model Y in just 15 minutes. The company says this is sufficient for long intercity drives, such as a journey from Gurugram to Jaipur. Tesla also highlights its “Plug In, Charge and Go" experience, which is designed to minimise user intervention while maintaining high system reliability.

How To Operate The Tesla Superchargers?

Charging sessions can be fully managed through the Tesla mobile app. Owners can navigate to the charging location, precondition their vehicle before arrival, check charger availability, monitor charging progress in real time, receive notifications once charging is complete, and make payments, all through a single interface.

To familiarise customers and EV enthusiasts with its charging technology, Tesla will host interactive workshops at the Horizon Centre charging station from December 17 to December 21. These sessions are aimed at demonstrating how Tesla’s Superchargers and Destination Chargers work, while also promoting awareness around electric mobility and sustainable energy solutions.

Where Else Can You Find A Tesla Supercharger?

With the commissioning of the Gurugram charging station, Tesla is now operating three charging locations across India. These include sites in Gurugram, Delhi and Mumbai, collectively offering a mix of Superchargers and Destination Chargers to support urban driving as well as longer journeys.

Tesla locations in India

Tesla Center, Gurugram: Orchid Business Park, Sector 48

Tesla Experience Center, Delhi: Worldmark 3, Aerocity

Tesla Experience Center, Mumbai: Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex

The Tesla Model Y is currently available in India with prices starting at ₹59.89 lakh. Alongside its public charging network, Tesla also provides home charging support as part of its ownership experience.

