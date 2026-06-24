Tata to introduce 6 new models by FY31, set to enter new segments

Indian automaker Tata Motors has announced an aggressive growth plan for its passenger vehicle business, with plans to expand its portfolio from the current nine models to 15 by FY2031. The roadmap, announced at the company’s Investor Day presentation, includes over 20 product interventions in the next five years, including six all-new nameplates along with facelifts, powertrain upgrades, feature upgrades and new variants. Through this product-led expansion, Tata aims to increase its market presence and capture an 18-20 per cent share of India’s passenger vehicle segment by the end of the decade

Tata Motors: Six New Models to be Launched by FY31

A key pillar of this strategy is the launch of six all-new models, which will increase the company’s reach across multiple vehicle segments, while providing customers with a wider choice of body styles and powertrain options. Among the most awaited launches is the Sierra.ev, scheduled to be unveiled on June 30, followed by the all-electric Safari.ev, expected to be launched during the festive season this year. Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch its next-generation electric vehicle range, the Avinya, for the market in the coming year.

Tata Motors: Emphasis on Electric Mobility

The Indian automaker is placing big bets on electric mobility as part of its long-term growth plans. According to the company, the electric vehicles would account for 30 per cent of its passenger vehicle sales mix. The company further plans to expand its electric vehicle portfolio from six models to ten, as it continues to anticipate that electric vehicles will account for 15 to 20 per cent of the overall Indian passenger vehicle market by the end of 2030. Interestingly, the company is a firm believer in compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles continuing to play an important role in the market. The company projects that EVs and CNG-powered vehicles together could account for nearly 45 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in India by FY2031.

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Tata Motors: Production Capacity Boost

Tata Motors stated that it has set a target of surpassing 1.2 million passenger vehicle sales annually by FY2031, almost doubling its current sales volume of around 6.4 lakh units. Furthermore, the company is preparing to significantly enhance its production capabilities, with plans to increase annual manufacturing capacity from approximately 9 lakh units to 13 lakh units over the next two to three years.

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