Ultraviolette to introduce new naked motorcycle tomorrow. What can it be?

Ultraviolette Automotive, the Bengaluru electric motorcycle maker, is set to introduce a new naked electric motorcycle on September 23, 2025. The company has built up the hype for the new launch with a mysterious teaser: "Let's Get Naked," raising rampant speculation about the new model.

The phrase "naked" when applied to motorcycling defines motorcycles that are bereft of frivolous bodywork, presenting a simple and bare design. This philosophy of design is focused on performance and agility, appealing to riders who enjoy a more straightforward feel for the road. Ultraviolette's foray into this market represents a departure from their earlier specialization in fully faired performance motorcycles such as the F77 and F77 Mach 2.

While the EV maker already has a naked motorcycle under its portfolio, the Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet, the upcoming model is expected to be a completely new one.

Ultraviolette expansion spree

While the EV maker has mostly been associated with the F77 range, Ultraviolette had expanded its range with two new products last year - Shockwave and the Tesseract. The Tesseract, which marked the two wheeler maker’s entry into the electric scooter segment, is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is based on an all-new platform and marks UV’s foray into the mass-market space. The sporty electric scooter draws power from a PMS electric motor with 20.1 bhp on offer. The Tesseract will be available with different battery capacities. The base variant will get a 3.5 kWh unit, while the mid variant will get a 5 kWh unit. The top-spec variant will get a larger 6 kWh unit with a range of 261 km (IDC) on a single charge. The e-scooter can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Ultraviolette Shockwave, priced at ₹1.75 lakh, marked the company’s foray into the enduro motorcycle segment. The new electric enduro is built on an all-new Light Motorcycle Funduro platform. The bike draws power from an electric motor tuned for 14.5 bhp with 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. The company claims a top speed of 120 kmph, with 0-60 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds. The electric bike weighs 120 kg.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave draws power from a 4 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge. The bike can be charged from 20-80 per cent in 30 minutes using the Supernova fast charger. Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm of travel. The electric enduro rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. Braking performance comes from a 270 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc unit.

