Tata Safari SUV brings minor changes but major difference: Key tech highlights

Tata Motors launched the new Safari SUV in India in October last year with a wide range of updates. The new Tata Safari was launched with a heavily updated design and a host of new features, while the powertrain options remained unchanged. It was launched alongside the updated Tata Harrier SUV. Besides the significantly updated design and new features, the new Tata Safari SUV comes with a wide range of advanced technology onboard.

Here is a quick look at the advanced tech-driven features of the new Tata Safari SUV.

New TFT cluster with maps

The new Tata Safari SUV comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, which is a common feature in many modern cars. However, the uniqueness of the new Tata Safari's digital instrument cluster is that it shows a complete view of the navigation map. This was introduced as a first-in-segment feature, which is a very handy one, ensuring the driver's convenience during the drive.

Terrain mode selector with TFT screen

The older Tata Safari SUV had a jewelled knob for the terrain mode selector. However, the updated version of the upmarket SUV now comes with a rotary dial with a TFT screen displaying the different drive modes. Rotating the dial ensures the drive mode is changed.

Four types of voice commands

Voice command functionality is not a novelty anymore in modern cars. The new Tata Safari comes with an audio package that comes paired with Alexa, in addition to the native built-in voice commands, Siri and Google commands as well.

Powered tailgate opening

Tata Motors has introduced a powered tailgate, which comes with six different levels of adjustable opening height. This ensures convenience for Safari owners of different heights. The powered tailgate of the new Safari comes with four different access options, including the remote key, dashboard button, and exterior and interior buttons on the tailgate.

