Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which offers what features

Mahindra launched the new Z8 Select variant of the Scorpio N SUV just a few days ago, offering the customer a wider choice to the consumers. The newly launched Z8 Select variant is christened as Z8 S and is positioned below the Z8 in the three-row SUV's portfolio. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, this variant gets manual and automatic transmission choices and comes priced between ₹16.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Z8 S variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N comes competing closely against Tata Safari's Pure (O) trim. Priced at ₹18.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pure (O) variant of the Tata Safari is available only with a diesel powertrain, unlike its rival that gets both petrol and diesel mills. Tata Motors updated its Safari SUV in October last year alongside the Tata Harrier and gave it a completely redesigned appearance, a wide range of new features and upgraded powertrain as well.

Specifications Comparison Mahindra Scorpio-N Tata Safari Engine 1997.0 to 2184.0 cc 1956.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Diesel

Here is a feature-wise comparison between the Mahindra Scorpio N's Z8 S trim and Tata Safari's Pure (O) variant).

Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Features

Tata Safari Pure (O) has a wide range of features onboard. It gets LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and halogen fog lamps, while the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 S gets LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights as well as LED fog lamps too. The Tata SUV gets alloy wheels, while the Mahindra one misses out on that. Both the SUVs get electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, rear wipers, and an engine start-stop button.

On the convenience feature front, the Tata SUV gets automatic climate control against Mahindra's manual one. Safari Pure (O) gets third-row AC vents, which are missing in the Scorpio N Z8 S. Safari gets a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, while Scorpio N gets only a tilt-adjustable unit. The Mahindra SUV gets an eight-way adjustable driver seat, compared to the Tata model's six-way adjustable seat. Scorpio N's Z8 S gets the rear armrest, rear defogger, rain-sensing wiper, sunroof and one-touch up-and-down function for all windows, but Safari Pure (O) misses out on those.

Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity for their touchscreen infotainment systems. While the Scorpio N features an eight-inch touchscreen unit paired with four speakers, Safari gets a 10-inch one coupled with six speakers.

On the safety front, both these two SUVs get ESC, HHC, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and six airbags. The Mahindra model gets cruise control, and disc brakes on all four wheels, but Safari misses out on those. However, the Tata SUV gets TPMS, which is missing in the Mahindra model.

