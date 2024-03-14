Hyundai finally launched the much awaited Creta N Line in India

Published Mar 14, 2024

The Creta N Line comes priced between 16.82 lakh and 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

It comes as a sportier iteration of the Creta, which is India's most popular midsize SUV

Available in six dual-tone and six single-tone colour options, Creta N Line gets a completely redesigned facia featuring N Line grille

The SUV gets new design sporty alloy wheels, red skid skirts and red brake callipers

The cabin features an all-black theme with contrasting red stitching and accents

Dashboard, seats, steering wheel, gear shifter etc get the contrasting red accents and stitching, while the basic layout remains same

Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is available with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options

All-new Hyundai Creta N Line can churn out 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque, while the SUV can sprint to 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds

It comes as Hyundai's third N Line badged car in India after i20 N Line and Venue N Line
