The Creta N Line comes priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
It comes as a sportier iteration of the Creta, which is India's most popular midsize SUV
Available in six dual-tone and six single-tone colour options, Creta N Line gets a completely redesigned facia featuring N Line grille
The SUV gets new design sporty alloy wheels, red skid skirts and red brake callipers
The cabin features an all-black theme with contrasting red stitching and accents
Dashboard, seats, steering wheel, gear shifter etc get the contrasting red accents and stitching, while the basic layout remains same
Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is available with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options
All-new Hyundai Creta N Line can churn out 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque, while the SUV can sprint to 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds
It comes as Hyundai's third N Line badged car in India after i20 N Line and Venue N Line