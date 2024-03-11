Hyundai Creta N Line SUV launched in India at 16.82 lakh

Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta N Line SUV in India at a starting price of ₹16.82 lakh (ex-showroom), which is introductory. During an event held in Delhi today, the Korean auto giant added its third N Line model to its India fleet which already has the i20 and Venue as well. Offered in N8 and N10 variants, the Hyundai Creta N Line is available with one engine and two transmission options. The bookings for the Creta N Line opened last month with a token amount of ₹25,000 at Hyundai Signature dealerships and online platforms.

The launch of the N Line version of the Creta comes just two months after Hyundai launched the facelift version of the SUV earlier this year. The price of the Creta starts from ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Variants and prices

Both the N8 and N10 variants of the Hyundai Creta N Line are offered in manual and automatic transmission options. While the price of the N8 variants ranges between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹18.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-end N10 variants will cost ₹19.34 lakh for the manual and ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic version. The Creta N Line is based on the top-spec Creta SX(O) variant.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Colour options

The Creta N Line will be offered in six colour options. These include three dual-tone exterior themes as well which will come with a black roof. The colours on offer are Atlas White, Abyss Black and Titan Grey Matte, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Engine, performance

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will get the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which also powers the standard Creta SUV. However, unlike the standard version, the engine will get both six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission options. The output remains similar with 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just under 9 seconds. The SUV offers three drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport while there are three traction control modes for snow, sand and mud.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Design

The SUV will stand out against the standard versions with some unique design changes typical of Hyundai N Line models. The exterior design has been updated with a new sporty front grille and the N Line logo. The SUV also gets a more aggressive front bumper with red accents to accentuate its sporty looks. On the sides, the Creta N Line gets side skirts with red accents and a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line badging as well as red front brake callipers. At the rear, it gets a twin-tip exhaust that is retuned to sound sportier than the standard Creta.

The interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line looks sportier with red accents on the dashboard, red bezel around the digital displays and N Line badging on the steering wheel and gearbox.

The interior gets an all-black treatment with N Line logo and red accents all around. The new steering wheel comes leather-wrapped with red stitching. The dashboard gets red inserts while the infotainment screen has a red bezel. The gear lever and seats also get N Line badging.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Features

In terms of features, the Creta N Line comes with all the features offered in the SX(O) variant of the SUV. These include 10.25-inch touchscreen display and digital driver display, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual climate control, powered driver seat and more. As far as safety is concerned, the Creta N Line offers level-2 ADAS technology, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Contro and more.

