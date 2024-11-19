Nexon to XUV 3XO: Top 5 SUVs under 10 lakh with highest ground clearance

High ground clearance in any car is essential to tackle bad roads or tricky terrain areas. Be it in cities, where potholes and waterlogging are frequent, to hilly areas with rocky patches - cars with high ground clearance find it relatively easy to confront these challenges compared to other cars which do not offer enough clearance. SUVs are currently the flavour of the season in India with more than 50 per cent market share indicating their immense popularity. Here are five budget SUVs under ₹10 lakh that offer highest ground clearance.

Tata Nexon: 208 mm

Topping the list of SUVs that are available under ₹10 lakh is Tata Nexon. The sub-compact SUV, which comes at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a ground clearance of 208 mm. It has the highest ground clearance among all its rivals in the segment. The Nexon comes powered with both petrol and diesel engines besides CNG as well electric powertrain, offering a wide choice of versions for one to choose from.

Nissan Magnite: 205 mm

A surprising number two SUV on the list is the Nissan Magnite SUV. The best-selling model from the Japanese auto giant was recently launched at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The small SUV from Nissan scores big when it comes to ground clearance. The Magnite comes with 205 mm of ground clearance which also helps it to overcome difficult road conditions with relative ease. Magnite is offered with two engine options. These include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a naturally aspirated version of it.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV has better safety rating?

Renault Kiger: 205 mm

Being a technical cousin of the Magnite SUV, the Renault Kiger also offers similar ground clearance. The SUV is priced from ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) and is one of the most affordable SUVs one can buy in India besides the Magnite. The SUV also comes with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbocharged unit.

Kia Sonet: 205 mm

Launched in January this year, the Kia Sonet is also at par with the Magnite and Kiger SUVs as far as ground clearance is concerned. With 205 mm of ground clearance, the Sonet offers better drive experience over rough road conditions and is one of its biggest USPs. The Sonet SUV comes at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO: 201 mm

The smallest SUV from Mahindra is the fifth model on the list. The XUV 3XO comes with 201 mm of ground clearance, about 4 mm less than the Magnite, Kiger and Sonet and 77 mm less than Nexon. Kia's best-selling SUV in India comes at a starting price of ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is one of the most affordable models to buy in this segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: