Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 key features that set it apart from Tata Nexon

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was recently launched as the facelift of the XUV300. It features a redesigned exterior and boasts additional features and improved safety compared to its predecessor.

Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV, which is a direct rival of the Tata Nexon, was launched in India in March at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-sho

The subcompact SUV segment is a competitive space, currently dominated by the Tata Nexon. The XUV 3XO aims to be a compelling contender in the sub-compact SUV segment by offering a compelling package of design, features, and safety.

Panoramic sunroof

Sunroofs are a popular feature in India, and the XUV 3XO takes it a step further by offering a panoramic sunroof – a first in the subcompact SUV segment. This expansive sunroof provides a more open and airy feel to the cabin compared to the traditional single-pane sunroof found in rivals like the Tata Nexon.

Level 2 ADAS

The Mahindra XUV 3XO aims to raise the bar for safety in the subcompact SUV segment by offering Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This technology, previously only available in premium vehicles, helps improve driver awareness and intervention in critical situations. The Mahindra XUV 3XO's ADAS suite includes features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Dual-zone climate control

The XUV 3XO offers dual-zone climate control, allowing the driver and front passenger to set their preferred temperatures independently. This can be a welcome feature in India's hot climate, especially during long journeys. Additionally, for those who choose higher trim levels, the XUV 3XO integrates with Mahindra's connected car app, enabling remote climate control activation before entering the vehicle. In contrast, the Tata Nexon features a single-zone climate control system, where both occupants share the same temperature setting.

Steering modes and bigger wheels

The Mahindra XUV 3XO caters to different driving styles with selectable steering modes. Drivers can choose between a lighter feel for effortless manoeuvring in city traffic or a more weighted response for better control on the highway. The XUV 3XO also boasts larger wheels compared to its competitors in the subcompact SUV segment. Its 17-inch alloy wheels contribute to a more imposing stance.

Electronic parking brake

The XUV 3XO features an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality. This eliminates the need for a manual lever, simplifying the parking process and freeing up space on the centre console. In contrast, the Nexon utilizes a traditional mechanical parking brake lever.

