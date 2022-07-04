Tata Motors offers ₹70,000 discount on Harrier. Safari, Tigor too get offers

HT Auto
Tata Motors has announced its monthly discount rates across its lineup. The offers, to be applicable for the entire month of July, do not include CNG or electric vehicles from Tata Motors.
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 04:38 PM
Tata Motors has announced heavy discounts across its model range in India for the month of July. Applicable till the end of the month, the discounts go up to 70,000 for certain models and variants. The least amount of discount one can get is 7,500. The discount scheme on Tata Motors cars for July include the likes of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs besides the Altroz and Tiago hatchbacks and Tigor sub-compact sedan. However, the discounts on Tata Motors cars do not include the Punch SUV or any electric cars and CNG vehicles.

Here is a look at the discount offers on Tata Motors cars for July.

Tata Harrier

Tata Motor's flagship SUV Harrier comes with the biggest discount this month. The carmaker is offering up to 70,000 on Harrier SUV in July. This includes exchange bonus worth 40,000 besides 5,000 as corporate discount. For those associated with the carmaker as employee or vendor will get an additional 25,000 discount.

Tata Safari

The three-row Safari SUV from Tata Motors gets the second highest discount this month. The carmaker is offering 40,000 exchange bonus on Safari SUV. The Safari does not get any other additional discounts.

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to 33,000 on the Tigor sub-compact sedan. The offer is valid on XZ variants of Tigor, or above. Tata Motors is also offering discounts of up to 23,000 on the lower variants of Tigor. The discounts include offers, exchange bonus, corporate discount as well as discount for employees and vendors.

Tata Tiago

Tiago hatchback also comes with a handsome discount of up to 28,000 for variants like XZ or above. For all other lower variants of Tiago, Tata Motors is offering discount of up to 18,000. The discounts include offers, exchange bonus, corporate discount as well as discount for employees and vendors.

Tata Nexon

Nexon SUV, which is currently India's highest selling model in the sub-compact segment, also gets discounts of up to 15,000. Tata Motors is offering discounts on both petrol and diesel variants. While the diesel variants get maximum discount, the petrol variants get offers of up to 8,000.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback from Tata Motors comes with a discount of up to 10,000. The discounts are offered on both petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz. The Altroz petrol variants get the least amount of discount of up to 7,500.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 04:38 PM IST
