Tata Harrier EV deliveries begin in India, gets up to 627 Km range and AWD option

The deliveries of the Tata Harrier ev have commenced. The latest flagship from the electric vehicle division of Tata Motors was launched in June 2025. Priced between ₹ 21 .49 lakh and ₹29.74 lakh, the Tata Harrier EV is available in three broad trim levels - Adventure , Fearless and Empowered along with the Stealth Edition.

Tata is offering the Harrier EV in four distinctive colour schemes—Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. To complement these, a special Stealth Edition has also been introduced at launch, finished in a all-black theme.

Tata Harrier EV: Specs

The Tata Harrier EV is underpinned by the acti.ev+ platform, which is a modified version of the one used in its ICE counterpart, optimised specifically for electric mobility. The electric SUV is available with two drivetrain choices—Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), referred to here as Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD). The RWD model features a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, whereas the QWD version incorporates dual motors—one on each axle—to deliver superior traction and dynamic performance.

Tata Harrier EV: Battery capacity and range

When it comes to output, the RWD Harrier EV produces 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the QWD variant ramps up the power to 391 bhp and 504 Nm, thanks to its twin-motor setup. Customers have the option to select from two battery packs: a 65 kWh unit that provides a certified range of 538 km (MIDC), and a larger 75 kWh battery that extends the range to 627 km for the RWD version and 622 km for the QWD configuration.

Tata Harrier EV: Features and Technology

The Harrier EV is equipped with a host of high-end features and digital enhancements. It boasts a fully digital driver display, a premium Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system co-developed with Harman, and a surround-sound setup enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

For visibility and safety, it includes a 540-degree camera system, a digital IRVM, and a transparent bonnet view feature, which displays the terrain directly under the vehicle—especially beneficial for off-road driving or navigating tight spots.

