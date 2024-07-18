Tata Curvv unveiling tomorrow: Key things to expect

Tata Motors is all set to take the wrap off the next big car in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Curvv. The Tata Curvv is raring up for its debut on July 19, with unofficial bookings too commenced at dealership levels across India. The Tata Curvv is going to be the next model from the homegrown automaker's product lineup that will be available in both ICE and electric powertrain options, just like the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Nexon.

Tata Motors has already showcased the concept prototypes of the Curvv at different automotive events in India. However, on Friday, it will take the wrap off the production version of the much-awaited coupe SUV. Considering the automaker's traits seen with Nexon and other models, expect Tata Curvv to continue the concept's design philosophy in the production version. Also, expect a wide range of features onboard.

While there are a few hours left before the automaker unveils the coupe SUV in the flesh, here are some key things about the Tata Curvv.