Tata Curvv unveiling tomorrow: Key things to expect

Tata Motors is all set to take the wrap off the next big car in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Curvv. The Tata Curvv is raring up for its debut on July 19, with unofficial bookings too commenced at dealership levels across India. The Tata Curvv is going to be the next model from the homegrown automaker's product lineup that will be available in both ICE and electric powertrain options, just like the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Nexon.
Tata Motors has already showcased the concept prototypes of the Curvv at different automotive events in India. However, on Friday, it will take the wrap off the production version of the much-awaited coupe SUV. Considering the automaker's traits seen with Nexon and other models, expect Tata Curvv to continue the concept's design philosophy in the production version. Also, expect a wide range of features onboard.
While there are a few hours left before the automaker unveils the coupe SUV in the flesh, here are some key things about the Tata Curvv.
Tata Curvv will come as a coupe SUV from the homegrown automaker. Coupe SUV remains a niche in the global auto industry and majorly, the luxury carmakers introduce their products in the segment. However, over the last few years, this design philosophy has been finding an increasing footprint in the mass-market segment as well, and the upcoming Tata Curvv is a testimony to that. As the OEM showcased the prototype at the Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year, as well as teased the production-ready model, it gets a signature coupe SUV sloping roof.
Tata Curvv will come adopting a contemporary design philosophy seen in other modern cars from the brand. Expect the SUV to feature a sleek LED light bar connecting the LED headlamps, as seen in other SUVs from the brand. Also, there would be flush-fitting door handles, sleek LED light bars connecting the taillights etc. The SUV would be running on unique design alloy wheels.
When it comes to features, Tata Motors has impressed with its latest models in the recent past that came loaded with advanced technology-aided features. Expect the automaker to continue the trend with Tata Curvv as well. The Tata Curvv would come with a minimalistic approach in its cabin while focusing on an increased digital surface. There would be a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage and a two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated brand logo like the Nexon as well as soft-touch panels instead of physical buttons.
Tata Motors along with Mahindra have been leading the Indian passenger vehicle market's safest car segment. Over the last several months, Various Tata cars have scored five-star safety ratings in different NCAP crash tests. The Tata Curvv too is expected to come following the same path. It is expected to come loaded with a wide range of safety features and one of them would be ADAS suite.
Tata Curvv is going to follow its sibling Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Nexon as this will be sold in both combustion engine and electric variants. Both the ICE and electric versions of the Punch will be different though in terms of design. The ICE variant of the SUV is expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to manual and automatic transmissions. On the other hand, the Curvv EV will be based on the brand's Acti.ev architecture and could be powered by a 55 kWh battery pack offering a range of about 500 km on a single charge.