Tata Curvv rival Citroen Basalt to break cover today: What to expect

French auto giant Citroen will lift the covers off the upcoming Basalt SUV today. The carmaker is expected to open bookings ahead of its launch sometime later this month. Basalt will be the fifth car in Citroen's India lineup which also includes models like C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross. The Basalt SUV will be based on the same platform that is used for models like C3 and C3 Aircross SUV and will come with a coupe-design. This will be Citroen's second offering in the compact SUV segment besides the three-row C3 Aircross.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Design and specifications

The design of the Basalt SUV will be inspired by the model it is based on. Therefore, expect several similarities with C3 Aircross SUV. The biggest difference, though, will be in the shape of the model which will wear a coupe profile unlike all other Citroen models. In terms of size, the SUV is likely to measure about the same as the C3 Aircross. So expect its length to be around 4,300 mm, around 1,770 mm of width and 1,,650 mm in height. The wheelbase too will remain largely similar to the C3 Aircross as well as the ground clearance.

Images shared by the carmaker so far show the Basalt will get X-shaped split LED DRLs, LED headlights and Citroen badging on the bonnet. The bumper is slightly chunkier with faux skid plate and fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV gets sloping roofline to accentuate its coupe character, turn indicators integrated with ORVMs, new set of alloy wheels which look different from the ones seen on the C3 Aircross, LED taillights and more.

Citroen has revealed several features of its upcoming Basalt SUV through teaser images and videos. They show the SUV will come with an interior influenced by the C3 Aircross SUV.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Features expected

Citroen has revealed several features the SUV will get in several images and teasers shared in the run-up to its launch. The interior, which is also inspired the C3 Aircross, will carry most of the elements from its sibling which includes the infotainment screen, digital driver display among others. Some of the new features Basalt will get over C3 Aircross are AC vents for rear seat passengers, power buttons on rear windows, foldable armrest with cup holders, three-point seatbelts and fixed headrest in the centre of the second row. The cabin will be offered in a light beige colour theme while the upholstery is likely to be offered with fabric material. Among other features expected are wireless charging, Type-C charging ports, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and cruise control.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Engine, transmission

Citroen has not officially revealed any details about the engine and transmission options that will be available with the Basalt SUV yet. However, expect the carmaker to use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that also powers the C3 Aircross SUV. It will come mated to both 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic torque converter unit. The engine is capable of putting out 109 bhp of power and 205 Nm of peak torque.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Key rivals

Citroen Basalt will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV which will also launch on August 7. With coupe design as the common factor between the two SUVs, Basalt and Curvv are expected to carve a niche for themselves in the compact SUV segment. The Basalt will also take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other SUVs in the segment.

Citroen Basalt SUV launch timeline

The French carmaker has not yet officially revealed the date when it will announce the price of the Basalt SUV. Expect Citroen to launch the Basalt within the next few weeks to maximise its chance to grab attention ahead of the festive season. With the arch rival Curvv launching next week, Citroen may hasten the launch date of the Basalt SUV.

