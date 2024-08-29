Tata Curvv coupe SUV to launch next week: Everything you need to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Tata Motors has grabbed a lot of attention with its coupe SUV offering Curvv. After launching the Curvv EV on August 7 this year, Tata Motors is now gearing up to announce the pricing of Curvv ICE. The homegrown auto giant has already unveiled the Tata Curvv during the launch of the Curvv EV. However, its pricing is scheduled to be announced on September 2.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024
While the OEM took the first spot in the mass-market coupe electric SUV spot by launching the Curvv EV, the homegrown carmaker lost the position in the ICE segment as Citroen Basalt was launched in the country just a few days back as India's first mass-market coupe SUV with a combustion engine. Upon launch, Tata Curvv will lock horns with the French car.
Also Read : Tata Curvv starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch
While Tata Curvv along with its EV sibling has already grabbed a lot of attention, here is a quick and comprehensive look at all the details about the soon-to-be-launched coupe SUV.
Tata Curvv's most highlighted design element is the coupe roofline. The automaker has blended the coupe roofline with a bulky and boxy SUV to make the Curvv, which is reflected in the Curvv EV as well. Being a combustion engine-propelled car, the Curvv comes slightly distinctive looking compared to its electric avatar, but the design elements are mostly identical. The front profile bears the most differences in the form of a radiator grille, which is absent in the Curvv EV. Other design elements include a sleek and wide LED lightbar acting as a daytime running light (DRL), a sculpted bumper, a distinctive alloy wheel design etc. The Tata Curvv comes with a plethora of design elements that are identical to other Tata models like Nexon, Harrier, Safari etc.
Tata Curvv gets a cabin that shares several elements with its EV sibling as well with other contemporary Tata passenger vehicles. One of the key highlight inside the cabin is the 12.3-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system complementing a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. It gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sterring wheel comes with an illuminated logo, which is the same treatment given to the new Nexon and Nexon EV. There is a large panoramic sunroof enhancing the spacious feel inside the cabin of the SUV, while other features include an automatic climate control unit, six airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera with bling spot monitoring, level 2 ADAS etc.
The Tata Curvv SUV coupe has three different engine options. There will be a new 1.2-litre GDi Hyperion petrol engine, which will be available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The automatic variant will get paddle shifters for manual control. This engine is capable of churning out 121 bhp peak power and 225 Nm torque. The other petrol motor will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, which will be available with same transmission options and will produce 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm torque. The coupe SUV will come with a diesel engine option as well, which is a 1.5-litre motor and it will be available with same gearbox options as its petrol siblings. The diesel motor is good to put out 111 bhp power and 260 Nm torque.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.