Tata Curvv coupe SUV to launch next week: Everything you need to know

Tata Motors has grabbed a lot of attention with its coupe SUV offering Curvv. After launching the Curvv EV on August 7 this year, Tata Motors is now gearing up to announce the pricing of Curvv ICE. The homegrown auto giant has already unveiled the Tata Curvv during the launch of the Curvv EV. However, its pricing is scheduled to be announced on September 2.

While the OEM took the first spot in the mass-market coupe electric SUV spot by launching the Curvv EV, the homegrown carmaker lost the position in the ICE segment as Citroen Basalt was launched in the country just a few days back as India's first mass-market coupe SUV with a combustion engine. Upon launch, Tata Curvv will lock horns with the French car.

While Tata Curvv along with its EV sibling has already grabbed a lot of attention, here is a quick and comprehensive look at all the details about the soon-to-be-launched coupe SUV.