Tata Curvv coupe SUV to be available in six exterior colours. Know more

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the much-awaited coupe SUV Curvv in India. Initially, it will be launched in electric guise, while later, it will get an internal combustion engine-propelled variant as well. While the Tata Curvv EV is ready to make its debut on August 7 , the ICE version will come later. Meanwhile, the exterior paint options for the ICE version of the coupe SUV have been revealed.

The Tata Curvv ICE model will come available in six different exterior colour options. These six primary shades are Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Cosmic Gold, Flame Red and Opera Blue. All these colours will be available in a dual-tone paint scheme as well, which will have a black roof. Tata Motors will also introduce an Oberon Black shade with the Dark Edition avatar of the Curvv SUV at a later date.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Tata Curvv is going to be a niche product from the homegrown automaker. The coupe SUV has been a trending body style in the premium and luxury segments. However, in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment, there is no such example. However, Curvv is going to set a new trend, which will be followed by the Citroen Basalt.

Tata Curvv: Features

The upcoming Tata Curvv will come as a feature-packed SUV. Following the path of the contemporary Tata cars, the Curvv will come with plenty of high-end features onboard, which will include a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system bundled with nine speakers, which will also come with wireless smartphone connectivity. Other features will include a 360-degree surround camera, wireless charger, air purifier, Level 2 ADAS suite, a large panoramic sunroof and mood lighting among others.

Tata Curvv: Powertrain

Tata Curvv will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Engine options of the upcoming coupe SUV will include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol, a 1.2-litre TGDi and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options for the coupe SUV will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit. Both these two transmission options will be available with all the engine variants.

