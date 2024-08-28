HT Auto
Tata Curvv starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

28 Aug 2024
  • Tata Curvv will be offered with three engine options - a turbo petrol, GDi turbo petrol and a diesel engine.
Tata Curvv gets subtle differences when compared to the Curvv EV.
Tata Curvv gets subtle differences when compared to the Curvv EV.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the ICE version of the Curvv on September 2. Now, before the launch happens, the homegrown manufacturer has dispatched the Curvv to its dealerships for display purposes. Apart from this, the deliveries of the Curvv EV have also started recently.

Tata Curvv: Expected price

It is expected that the prices of the Tata Curvv will start from just under 10 lakh ex-showroom.

Tata Curvv: Variants

Tata Curvv will be available in four personas. They will be Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

Watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

Tata Curvv: Design changes

Tata has ensured that the ICE-powered Curvv is distinct from its electric counterpart. The ICE variant features a grille that allows the engine to intake fresh air, and the air dam has been designed differently. Additionally, the sides are equipped with unique 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear displays only the Curvv branding. Flush door handles have been incorporated to enhance aerodynamics.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh. Check range, variants and more

Tata Curvv: Specifications

Tata Motors has unveiled a new 1.2-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine, named Hyperion. This engine generates a maximum power output of 124 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 225 Nm. Additionally, there is a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine, which is also utilized in the Nexon, producing 119 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Both engine options are paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA automatic transmission. The automatic variants will feature paddle shifters, allowing for manual control of the gearbox.

The 1.5-litre Kyrotec diesel engine delivers a maximum power output of 117 bhp and a peak torque of 260 Nm. This engine will be available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Notably, the Curvv is the first vehicle in its category to feature a dual-clutch automatic transmission paired with a diesel engine. Similar to the petrol variant, the dual-clutch automatic version will also include paddle shifters.

