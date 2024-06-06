Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new Altroz Racer in India tomorrow, June 7, 2024. The Tata Altroz Racer was first showcased as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo and is the more performance-oriented derivative based on the Altroz turbo petrol variant. Bookings for the Altroz Racer have begun across dealerships for a token of ₹21,000, while prices should be announced tomorrow.

Tata Altroz Racer: Expected Price

Prices for the Tata Altroz start from ₹6.64 lakh, going up to ₹10.79 lakh. Tata Motors is known to keep the pricing competitive across its product range and we expect something similar from the Altroz Racer that should be priced between ₹9.5-12 lakh. Notably, the Hyundai i20 N Line is priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.52 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Tata Altroz Racer on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year (REUTERS)

Tata Altroz Racer: Specifications

The new Tata Altroz Racer gets visual and performance upgrades over the standard versions to help differentiate the model better. Power will come from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The motor is capable of churning out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic (DCT) on the performance offering.

Changes are also likely to include a revised suspension for better handling, while the brakes are likely to be reworked to handle the additional power.

Tata Altroz Racer: Cosmetic Changes

Visually, the Tata Altroz Racer gets distinctive styling changes for a sportier look and appeal. The model will remain identical to its concept guise with the blacked-out bonnet and roof for a dual-tone paint scheme. The car will get twin white stripes running across the bonnet, roof and boot on the car. There will be 3 dual-tone colours available - Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. The new version will also get a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender, along with new alloy wheels for a sporty treatment.

The Tata Altroz Racer is likely to be priced between ₹ 9.5-12 lakh (ex-showroom)

The cabin will also be spruced up on the Altroz Racer with a blacked-out appearance with orange inserts, black leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching and twin stripes. The dashboard layout will be the same but you will get features like a fully digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, and more.

Tata Altroz Racer: Expected Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer will primarily compete against the Hyundai i20 N Line, which is also positioned a more performance-oriented hatchback in the segment. With the absence of the Volkswagen Polo and even the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the Tata offering has limited rivals. That said, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol versions, would be close rivals to the Altroz Racer.

