SUV rush helps Toyota post highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 unit

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday announced that the auto company registered its highest-ever monthly wholesales in January 2024 with 24,609 units, including the domestic and export numbers. The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automobile giant claims to have registered a whopping 92 per cent year-on-year growth last month, as compared to the same month a year ago, when it dispatched a total of 12,835 units to dealers.

Toyota claims to have sold 23,197 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market. Besides that, the automaker exported 1,412 units of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which comes as a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles, especially SUVs has helped the car manufacturer to post such impressive growth and sales numbers in January 2024.

Speaking about the sales performance in January 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said in a statement that the auto company's SUV and MPV offerings continue to be the brand's strength with major contributions from the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legender. Besides these cars, Toyota Kirloskar Motor also sells products like the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Hilux, Vellfire and Rumion in India. The car manufacturer claims that these models too have fuelled the company's growth story.

Meanwhile, TKM has temporarily suspended the dispatch of its three models in the country, which are the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux. Dispatch of these three Toyota passenger vehicles has been suspended after irregularities were found in the certification tests for the diesel powertrain the company uses. At least, three different diesel engines have been found with irregularities. The automaker has been accused of using a cheating device during the certification tests to falsify the power output of particular diesel engines. About 10 different models across the world have been affected by these irregularities.

