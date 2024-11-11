Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-compact SUV to pick

Bookings for the Skoda Kylaq SUV will begin on 2nd December, with customer deliveries slated to commence on 27th January next year. The SUV comes priced very aggressively. With so many rivals in this space, it is to be seen how the Skoda Kylaq fares against them. Tata Nexon is a major player in this space and Kylaq has to compete hard against the SUV.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Specifications Comparison Skoda Kylaq Tata Nexon Engine 998.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Here is a comparison between the Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Price and variants

Skoda Kylaq gets four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker has revealed pricing of the base variant only, which comes available at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Tata Nexon is available in a wide range of variants, which are - Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+ S. This sub-compact SUV is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the base variant of the Skoda Kylaq is cheaper than the Tata Nexon base variant.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Specifications

Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Nexon gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. There is a diesel motor as well, which is a 1.5-litre unit that generates 113 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm peak torque. Transmission options of compact SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The availability of wider engine and transmission choices gives the Tata Nexon an edge over the Skoda Kylaq as it comes available only with a single petrol engine.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: