Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-compact SUV to pick

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM
  • Skoda Kylaq comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV has been finally launched in India at a starting price of 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech automaker's effort to grab a sizeable chunk of the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, where it will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet among others.

Bookings for the Skoda Kylaq SUV will begin on 2nd December, with customer deliveries slated to commence on 27th January next year. The SUV comes priced very aggressively. With so many rivals in this space, it is to be seen how the Skoda Kylaq fares against them. Tata Nexon is a major player in this space and Kylaq has to compete hard against the SUV.

Specifications Comparison Skoda Kylaq Tata Nexon
Engine 998.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel
Here is a comparison between the Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Price and variants

Skoda Kylaq gets four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker has revealed pricing of the base variant only, which comes available at 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Tata Nexon is available in a wide range of variants, which are - Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+ S. This sub-compact SUV is priced between 8 lakh and 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the base variant of the Skoda Kylaq is cheaper than the Tata Nexon base variant.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Specifications

Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that comes available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine churns out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Nexon gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. There is a diesel motor as well, which is a 1.5-litre unit that generates 113 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm peak torque. Transmission options of compact SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The availability of wider engine and transmission choices gives the Tata Nexon an edge over the Skoda Kylaq as it comes available only with a single petrol engine.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST
