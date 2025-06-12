HT Auto
Skoda Kylaq may get a new variant, a petrol-CNG powertrain in the plan

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2025, 16:14 PM
Skoda Auto India may introduce a new variant for the Kylaq sub-compact SUV, which would sit at the lower end of the lineup.

Skoda Auto India may introduce a new variant for the Kylaq sub-compact SUV, which would sit at the lower end of the lineup.
Skoda Auto India may introduce a new variant for the Kylaq sub-compact SUV, which would sit at the lower end of the lineup.
Skoda Kylaq has been playing a key role in the Czech carmaker's product strategy. The carmaker that currently also sells models like Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq has been witnessing high demand for the Kylaq sub-compact SUV. The Kylaq sits in a segment that is one of the most competitive domains in the Indian passenger vehicle market, owing to the high demand and a large number of vehicles from different brands. Despite being known as an affordable premium car brand, Skoda has been able to grab the attention of the price-sensitive consumers in the Indian market with the help of the Kylaq. Now, to ramp up the appeal of the Kylaq SUV further, the automaker under the Volkswagen Group is considering introducing a new variant to the portfolio.

Speaking to the media, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, has hinted that the auto company may introduce a new variant to the Kylaq. He pointed out that the new variant could come sometime later this year or in early 2026. He said that there is scope for the addition of a new variant, which would be positioned in the lower range of the portfolio. It would enhance the options for the consumers who seek to buy a Kylaq. He also stated that it would take the company about eight to nine months to bring this variant to the market. In that case, we can expect the new variant to join the Skoda Kylaq lineup sometime later this year or in early next year.

Interestingly, this comment comes at a time when Gupta has revealed that the share of the Skoda Kylaq's higher variants has been rising fast in the total sales volume of the SUV, and the stake of the lower variants has dropped despite the initial surge in demand.

Skoda Kylaq could get a CNG

Skoda Kylaq sits in a segment where it competes with some tough rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Besides the usual petrol and diesel powertrain choices, CNG is another popular choice of powertrain in this segment. To increase the appeal of the Kylaq, Skoda is mulling the plan to introduce a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain to the SUV. This would further enhance the appeal of the sub-compact SUV to consumers. However, the company didn't say anything specific about the powertrain.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2025, 16:14 PM IST

