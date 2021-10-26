Skoda Kamiq rally car, the eight Skoda concept built by students, taking shape

A group of 25 students from the Skoda Vocational School have started giving shape to what will be the eight Skoda concept car to be designed by students. For the latest project, the automaker has partnered with its motorsport division for the first time as the students will develop a rally version of the Skoda Kamiq city SUV.

The rally vehicle will be designed to take part in the annual Dakar Rally. The Skoda Kamiq rally car will entirely be built by the students, from their initial ideas to the finished vehicle. However, the budding talents will receive support from engineers and experienced employees from Skoda's Technical Development, Design and Production departments at the carmaker's headquarters in Mladá Boleslav.

The student group visited the automaker's design department to kick start their project by designing initial sketches of their upcoming dream car with support from Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda design, and his team. "The rally version of the Kamiq posed unique challenges for the apprentices' creativity. They put a lot of great ideas on paper and into the project," Stefani said.

The Skoda student car project was started in 2014 and since then, every year, a group of students from the Vocational School are given the opportunity to plan, develop and build a concept vehicle.

The vocational students designed the exterior and interior of the vehicle in their sketches of the next Skoda student car project. The rally vehicle features a distinct racing character, as experts from the motorsport division also supported the apprentices. The first-ever collaboration between Skoda motorsports and the Student Car project also marks the 120th anniversary of the automaker's motorsport division.

Last year, a group of 20 students developed a Spider version of the Skoda Scala.