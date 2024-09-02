Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched at Rs…

After a wait of over a year, Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo has finally made it to the market. Skoda has launched the Slavia Monte Carlo at ₹15.79 lakh for the 1.0L manual transmision varainat, while the 1.0L TSI with AT and 1.5L TSI with 7-speed DSG are priced at ₹16.89 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh. The Slavia Monte Carlo now joins the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo which was launched last year. Interestingly, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo marks 112-year anniversary of company entering Rallye Monte Carlo

Just like the Kushaq Monte Carlo, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo too gets visual changes, however the mechanical specifications remain the same. On the outside, the Slavia Monte Carlo sports exclusive Tornado Red and Candy White colour options.

To up the ante, Skoda has added gloss black front grille along with 15 inch black alloy wheels with similar design to the existing model, boot lip spoiler, black badges, black accents on the door handles, blacked out door mirror, rear diffuser and ‘Monte Carlo’ badges on the fender. Interestingly, the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition boasts R17 dual-tone alloy wheels that have been directly inspired by the Octavia vRS 245.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: Cabin

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo carries the same basic layout of the current model, however with few upgrades. It features Red and Black dual-tone upholstery; Ruby Red metallic inserts on the width of the dashboard and centre console flow into the front doors. Other changes over the regular model include ‘Monte Carlo’ logo inscribed on the headrests. The rear hosts Red and Black leatherette seats with ‘Monte Carlo’ inscriptions in two of the headrests too. The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo continues to get ventilated front seats.

On the driver’s instrument console, there is a 20.32-cm Virtual Cockpit with a red theme. The centre of the dashboard features a 25.4-cm infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps and a red theme.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: Engine

Just like the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, the Slavia Monte Carlo is also offered with the 1.5L TSI petrol engine mated to a seven speed DSG transmission and the 1.0L TSI mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a torque converter automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine under the hood of Slavia is capable of churning out 148 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine has been updated to comply with the new RDE norms and is also compatible with E20 fuel. Skoda claims it now offers more fuel efficiency than before.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq: Update

Skoda Auto India had recently announced price cuts across all variants of its Slavia and Kushaq models. This price cut also saw the variant names being revised from Active, Ambition and Style to Classic, Signature and Prestige, respectively. With this, the Skoda Slavia starts at ₹10.69 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹10.89 lakh.

The price cut is across variants and includes each engine and transmission combination. According to the company, "as per the customer's choice of model, variant, engine and transmission, he/she can get benefits up to 10 per cent. The Kushaq and the Saliva come in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol units. The transmission options comprise a 6-speed manual available with both engines, while the 1.0 TSI will come with a torque converter, and the 1.5 TSI will be paired to a 7-speed DSG.

