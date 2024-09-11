HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vw's Skoda Ceo Sees Opportunity To Launch Hybrid Cars In India

VW's Skoda CEO sees opportunity to launch hybrid cars in India

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2024, 09:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skoda plans to launch hybrid cars in India to diversify fuel options and reduce emissions, as stated by CEO Klaus Zellmer. With four existing models,
...
Skoda hybrids
Skoda CEO said that the brand is observing an opportunity to bring hybrid cars to India in order to expand on fuel choices for customers and cut emissions. This is the first time the Swedish brand has considered hybrids for the country.
Skoda hybrids
Skoda CEO said that the brand is observing an opportunity to bring hybrid cars to India in order to expand on fuel choices for customers and cut emissions. This is the first time the Swedish brand has considered hybrids for the country.

Volkswagen's Skoda sees an opportunity to launch hybrid cars in India to expand its fuel choices for consumers and cut emissions, Skoda Auto's CEO said in New Delhi on Tuesday. Skoda already has four models in India, including SUVs and sedans, but this is the first time the carmaker is considering bringing hybrid cars to the South Asian nation.

"We also have something in between battery electric vehicles and purely combustion engine cars," Klaus Zellmer told a conference, adding that the hybrid choice should be available.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Elroq sketches revealed, will have range of over 560 km

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kwh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon592
₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Hybrids offer better fuel savings than gasoline models as they operate on both electric motors and combustion engines. Toyota is a global leader in sales of hybrid cars and also sells them in India, along with partner Maruti Suzuki. India's federal sales tax on EVs is just five per cent, while the levy on hybrids is as high as 43 per cent, close to the 48 per cent for petrol cars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government aims for 30 per cent of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, from two per cent last year. Other carmakers are also looking at hybrids.

Also Read : Hyundai plans to double hybrid cars lineup as demand for electric vehicles slows

Hyundai Motor is evaluating plans to launch its first hybrid car in India as early as 2026, and Mahindra said in May it was "closely looking at" hybrid technology. Zellmer stressed the need for policy to be stable in India. "We are fully committed to India's transformation to electric mobility... We want to be seen as the best selling EU brand in India, by the end of this decade, we're going to do that in a sustainablefashion,"hesaid.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev Skoda hybrid

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.