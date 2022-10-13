HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Should You Buy Hybrid Car With Great Fuel Efficiency? Answer May Surprise You

Should you buy hybrid car with great fuel efficiency? Answer may surprise you

Are hybrid engines the new diesel motor in India? Does combination of petrol and battery power make sense to you? Check out this report.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM
Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the first SUVs in the Indian market with strong hybrid engine options.
Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the first SUVs in the Indian market with strong hybrid engine options.
Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the first SUVs in the Indian market with strong hybrid engine options.
Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the first SUVs in the Indian market with strong hybrid engine options.

The automobile industry the world over is focusing a whole lot of attention on fully electric vehicles (EVs) with the number of options on the rise gradually. Here in India too, EVs are trying to grab the spotlight even if their share is still relatively small. But while electric cars in particular may be quite expensive, advocates of hybrid engines are propagating the technology as a more reasonable stepping stone.

Hybrid technology broadly refers to a vehicle in which its internal combustion engine is paired with an electric motor. A full hybrid (FHEV) can run on just the combustion engine, the electric engine, or a combination, and does not need the battery to be plugged into a charging socket. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the first SUVs with strong hybrid technology while Honda too launched the fully hybrid version of the City sedan.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The biggest advantage of strong hybrid engines in cars like Grand Vitara, Hyryder and City is enhanced fuel-efficiency for a longer drive range before requiring a halt for a refill of petrol. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, for instance, is claiming a mileage of around 28 kmpl while the City promises 27 kms per litre. In real world conditions, one can expect a figure of around 22 kmpl.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The new Honda City Hybrid offers three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid and engine power.
The new Honda City Hybrid offers three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid and engine power.
The new Honda City Hybrid offers three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid and engine power.
The new Honda City Hybrid offers three drive modes namely all-electric, hybrid and engine power.

But while the technology itself can ensure a reduced petrol bill, the high purchase cost of hybrid vehicles may not suit every budget. So the big question is when conventional or mild-hybrid engine options are available, should one still pay a significantly higher price for the strong hybrid variants?

Here's a rough calculation:

A person driving 1,000 kms per month in a vehicle giving 15 kmpl would have to buy around 66 litres of petrol. At 96.72 per litre (Delhi rate), this comes to a monthly petrol expenditure of approximately 6,383 or an annual expenditure of 76,500. Over an eight year time period - average time an owner keeps a vehicle - this comes to a fuel expenditure of around 6.12 lakh.

Now take the case of the same person driving a hybrid vehicle which offers 22 kmpl in the real world. This person would buy around 45 litres of petrol per month. At the same per-litre petrol price, this is a monthly expenditure of 4,350 or an annual expenditure of 52,200 or an expenditure of 4.17 lakh.

Over an eight-year period, a person can save around 2 lakh on petrol assuming the rate per litre remains constant. This savings can be more if the person drives more or if petrol prices rise.

But the same person also has to shell out more to buy the strong hybrid vehicle vis-a-vis the conventional or mild-hybrid version of the same vehicle. The top-end Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid CVT DT is at 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end version of the same car - but with mild hybrid - is at 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom). This translates to a difference of around 2.50 lakh.

Conclusion:

Cars powered by strong hybrid engines indeed offer a whole lot of savings on fuel expenditure but the upfront purchase cost vis-a-vis the same model with conventional or mild hybrid versions is quite high. For someone who drives long distances regularly, strong hybrid models obviously makes much sense. For others though, it would be more advisable to check for incentives on hybrids - this can vary from state to state - to ensure the upfront purchase cost isn't significantly high.

Note: The above figures are indicative. The assumed mileage mentioned above is based on real-world conditions and do not refer to ideal mileage under test conditions.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Hyryder Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Toyota
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Brezza (top) earlier this year. It gets an all-new exterior as well as an interior. Brezza also comes with new features. It has ended the long streak of Tata Nexon (bottom) being the best-seller in the SUV segment. 
Top 10 cars sold in September 2022: Maruti Brezza still ahead of Tata Nexon
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares ideas on how Cybertruck can act as a boat
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares ideas on how Cybertruck can act as a boat
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
EQE, Mercedes-Benz's next EV for India, passes safety test with 5-star rating
EQE, Mercedes-Benz's next EV for India, passes safety test with 5-star rating
Should you buy hybrid car with great fuel efficiency? Answer may surprise you
Should you buy hybrid car with great fuel efficiency? Answer may surprise you
Driving in Delhi? Get your Pollution Certificate checked before this date
Driving in Delhi? Get your Pollution Certificate checked before this date

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city