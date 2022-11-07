HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Save Up To 60,000 On Honda Cars Like City And Wr V In November

Save up to 60,000 on Honda Cars like City and WR-V in November

Honda Cars has announced its monthly discount rates for November. Honda is offering benefits across its range, barring the recently-launched hybrid version of the City sedan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2022, 15:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Cars is offering heavy discount on some of its best-selling models like the City sedan in November.
Honda Cars is offering heavy discount on some of its best-selling models like the City sedan in November.
Honda Cars is offering heavy discount on some of its best-selling models like the City sedan in November.
Honda Cars is offering heavy discount on some of its best-selling models like the City sedan in November.

Honda Cars is offering heavy discounts across its line-up in India for November. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts on all its models except the City Hybrid sedan. The benefits will be applicable till the end of this month. Honda is offering discounts of up to 63,000 on select cars among its existing lineup. The Honda cars offered at a discounted rate in November include the likes of City fifth generation and the fourth generation mid-size sedans, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. Here is a look at how much one can save on buying a new Honda car.

Honda WR-V

The sub-compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker, which has been launched in a new avatar in the South East Asian market last week, gets the maximum benefits this month. Honda is offering up to 63,144 worth of benefits on all the variants of the model sold in India. These benefits include cash discount of 30,000 or free accessories worth 36,144. There is also exchange bonus worth 7,000.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Honda City (Fifth Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 59,292 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits include cash discount worth up to 30,000. There is also the option to go for free accessories worth 32,292. Besides these, Honda is also offer car exchange benefit of 10,000 and exchange bonus of 7,000 besides loyalty bonus worth 5,000 each. The CVT variant of the City also gets benefits worth 37,000. This also includes car exchange benefit of 20,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda's sole hatchback is also being offered with similar discounts as earlier. One can save up to 25,000 on buying a new Jazz, which includes benefit of 10,000 on car exchange along with a bonus of 7,000. There is also customer loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth 5,000 and 3,000 respectively.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is being offered with up to 19,896 in November. The benefits include cash discount of 10,000 or free accessories worth 11,896. Besides these options, Honda is also offering loyalty bonus worth 5,000 and corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The older version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with customer loyalty bonus of 5,000.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2022, 15:42 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars City WR-V Amaze Jazz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
Skoda focused on profitability over volumes, says CEO
Skoda focused on profitability over volumes, says CEO
Honda targets people who don't want to drive with micro cars
Honda targets people who don't want to drive with micro cars
Here's how many Tata Motors' electric vehicles have been produced so far
Here's how many Tata Motors' electric vehicles have been produced so far
CNG price in Mumbai at par with diesel?
CNG price in Mumbai at par with diesel?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city