Save up to 60,000 on Honda Cars like City and WR-V in November

Honda Cars has announced its monthly discount rates for November. Honda is offering benefits across its range, barring the recently-launched hybrid version of the City sedan.

Honda Cars is offering heavy discounts across its line-up in India for November. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts on all its models except the City Hybrid sedan. The benefits will be applicable till the end of this month. Honda is offering discounts of up to ₹63,000 on select cars among its existing lineup. The Honda cars offered at a discounted rate in November include the likes of City fifth generation and the fourth generation mid-size sedans, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. Here is a look at how much one can save on buying a new Honda car.

The sub-compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker, which has been launched in a new avatar in the South East Asian market last week, gets the maximum benefits this month. Honda is offering up to ₹63,144 worth of benefits on all the variants of the model sold in India. These benefits include cash discount of ₹30,000 or free accessories worth ₹36,144. There is also exchange bonus worth ₹7,000.

Honda City (Fifth Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to ₹59,292 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits include cash discount worth up to ₹30,000. There is also the option to go for free accessories worth ₹32,292. Besides these, Honda is also offer car exchange benefit of ₹10,000 and exchange bonus of ₹7,000 besides loyalty bonus worth ₹5,000 each. The CVT variant of the City also gets benefits worth ₹37,000. This also includes car exchange benefit of ₹20,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda's sole hatchback is also being offered with similar discounts as earlier. One can save up to ₹25,000 on buying a new Jazz, which includes benefit of ₹10,000 on car exchange along with a bonus of ₹7,000. There is also customer loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 respectively.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is being offered with up to ₹19,896 in November. The benefits include cash discount of ₹10,000 or free accessories worth ₹11,896. Besides these options, Honda is also offering loyalty bonus worth ₹5,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The older version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000.

