Renault Duster Hybrid to launch in India on October 17

The Renault Duster is set to get a new identity in India on October 17, when the SUV will gain a strong-hybrid powertrain. When it goes on sale, the Duster hybrid will take on strong-hybrid versions of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris and Toyota Hyryder in India's midsize SUV segment.

The petrol-electric version will sit alongside the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Dusters, giving buyers a third engine option. Renault says its E-Tech technology benefits from the company's experience and expertise in Formula 1.

A different kind of hybrid

Renault is taking a different route from Toyota for its hybrid Duster. Instead of using an e-CVT and power-split arrangement, the SUV gets a multi-mode automatic gearbox with fixed gear ratios.

The transmission can move between different ratios as the car switches between electric propulsion, petrol power and a combination of both. This means the driving experience should be closer to that of a conventional automatic, with changes in engine rpm and noticeable gear engagements rather than the largely step-free response associated with Toyota's hybrid system.

Toyota's setup is currently used in the strong-hybrid versions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Two motors, one petrol engine

At the centre of Renault's E-Tech system is a 1,789cc naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. It works with two electric motors, with one developing 20 hp and serving as a generator, while the other produces 49 hp and drives the wheels.

The combined output stands at 160 hp and 172 Nm. Energy is stored in a 1.4 kWh battery pack, which is also larger than the 0.60 kWh battery used by Toyota's hybrid system.

Focus on electric city driving

The hybrid system is designed to reduce petrol engine use, particularly during urban driving. Electric propulsion can be used at low speeds, while regenerative braking helps recover energy and recharge the battery. The engine can also shut down when it is not required.

Renault claims that 80 per cent of city drives can be completed in EV mode. Actual fuel efficiency will vary depending on factors including traffic, vehicle speed, ambient temperature and driving style.

Third powertrain for Duster

The arrival of the hybrid is significant because the new Duster does not offer a diesel engine. Renault's strong-hybrid technology is therefore expected to serve as the main electrified alternative in the range.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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