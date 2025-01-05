Ready, set, go! Here are the top 10 fastest cars in the world

Manufacturers are constantly aiming to get their cars to go faster with every trip around the sun. The quest to achieve the best top speed and the fastest 0-100 kmph times is an essential part of automotive engineering, and carmakers have been pushing the boundaries to churn out every last drop of performance. While cars have been shaving off seconds for decades, the onset of electric cars has brought in a wider range of manufacturers to join in on the fun. Here is a list of the top 10 fastest cars ranked by their 0-100 kmph times:

1 McMurtry Spierling Pure: The McMurtry Spierling Pure is an all-electric single-seater hypercar that runs on a 100 kWh battery pack and claims a 297.7 kmph top speed. It is in a rear-wheel drive configuration and makes 1,000 bhp of peak power with a 1,200 kg kerb weight.

2 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170: The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is limited to 3,300 units and is powered by a 1,025 bhp HEMI engine. With this 6.2-litre supercharged V8 unit, it can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 1.66 seconds. It claims the highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 G. The car does require a drag-prepped circuit with drag radial tyres to achieve such a 0-100 kmph time.

3 Aspark Owl: The Aspark Owl is an all-electric hypercar that can make a whopping 1,953 bhp and 1,920 Nm of torque out of its 69 kWh battery pack setup. It goes from standstill to 100 kmph in 1.78 seconds and brings a claimed top speed of 413 kmph.

5 Pininfarina Battista: The Pininfarina Battista is driven by a setup of four permanent-magnet synchronous motors that can deliver 1,900 bhp and 2,360 Nm of torque. The hypercar boasts a top speed of 350 kmph and can go from zero to 100 kmph in 1.86 seconds.

6 Lucid Air Sapphire: The Lucid Air Sapphire is a luxury all-electric sedan that makes 1,234 bhp and 1938.8 Nm of torque. Although it is heavier than the Tesla Model S Plaid, the car can go from zero to 100 kmph in 1.89 seconds.

7 Koenigsegg Gemera: The Koenigsegg Gemera is the first four-seater from the brand and is fitted with a five-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Paired with the in-house Dark Matter e-Motor, the unit makes 2,300 bhp and 2,750 Nm of torque. This hypercar can go from zero to 100 kmph in 1.9 seconds.

8 Tesla Model S Plaid: The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the fastest accelerating cars on the road and is driven by a three-motor configuration. It makes 1,020 bhp and can go for 577.7 km on a single charge. The Model S Plaid is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in 1.99 seconds.

9 Porsche 918 Spyder: The Porsche 918 Spyder was one of the fastest cars ever made when it was first launched, and nearly a decade later, it is still holds up with its plug-in hybrid setup. It is powered by a 4.6-litre V8 engine mated to a twin electric motor setup. Making 887 bhp, the 918 Spyder can go from standstill to 100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and tops out at 345 kmph.

10 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: While the Demon 170 was launched in 2023, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was claimed to make a 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.1 seconds. Much like the Demon 170, however, this Challenger SRT also required a drag-prepped surface with drag radials. The car is powered by a 6.2-litre Hemi V8 engine that makes 804 bhp.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: