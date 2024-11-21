Auto recap, Nov 20: Honda cars discount, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 debut & more

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, November 20.

Is this the best time to buy a Honda Amaze? Over ₹ 1 lakh discount on offer

Honda Cars is offering massive discounts on its models like Amaze, City, City hybrid sedans and Elevate SUVs in November. The benefits one can get are worth more than ₹1 lakh for driving home in one of these cars, based on the model they choose. The discount offer will remain valid till the end of the month. Honda is preparing to launch the facelift version of the Amaze next month. The sedan, along with some of the other Honda models, gets the biggest discount rates this month.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 breaks cover

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the new Goan Classic 350 ahead of its launch. The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the Classic 350 but gets a different look and feel that sets it apart. The new Goan Classic 350 will go on sale on November 23, 2024, and will be the fifth bike to be based on the J-Series platform.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets costlier

French auto giant Citroen has pulled out the entry-level variant of the C5 Aircross, its most expensive SUV in India. The carmaker has officially withdrawn the Feel variant of the premium SUV from its website. The C5 Aircross is now available only in Shine variant. The SUV, which marked Citroen's entry in India in April 2021, will see its price go up by more than ₹3 lakh after the removal of the entry-level variant.

