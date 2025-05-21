Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets new benchmark at Yas Marina F1 Grand Prix circuit

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has officially set a new benchmark at the Yas Marina Circuit, becoming the fastest production SUV to lap the iconic Formula 1 Grand Prix layout. Piloted by racing driver Ramez Azzam, the high-performance SUV clocked a lap time of 2:14.046 around the 5.281-kilometre track. This lap marks the first time a production SUV record has been formally recognised at the venue, setting a precedent for future time trials under strict motorsport regulations.

The record-setting run took place under a newly introduced, officially sanctioned format, jointly developed by Yas Marina Circuit and the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO). The official lap record procedure included pre-run scrutineering to ensure showroom specification, a 60-minute practice session, and a 45-minute qualifying window in which the lap time had to be set.

The Cayenne Turbo GT lap reinforced its reputation as not just a luxury SUV, but a track performer too, keeping up an average speed of 141.83 kmph. The record-setting session took place from 7:00 pm to 7:45 pm under ambient conditions of 27.6 degrees Celsius air temperature, 39.1 degrees Celsius track temperature and 61.7 per cent humidity. Wind speeds were calm at 1.4 kmph.

Ramez Azzam, who recently won the GT4 class at the Dubai 24 Hours, praised the Cayenne Turbo GT’s handling prowess, saying, “The power and sound of the engine is impressive, but what sets the Cayenne Turbo GT apart is its braking and handling. For a car of this size to remain so composed through corners is remarkable. I could push it hard and still feel completely in control."

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: Specifications

The Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by Porsche’s most powerful 4.0-litre V8 engine, producing 650 bhp at 6,800 rpm and 850 Nm of max torque paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission.

The SUV in this spec gets performance enhancements such as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Active Rear Wheel Steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) as standard.

