Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets a Manthey Racing Kit. Here's how it makes the car better

Manthey Racing has developed a kit for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS for track-specific use cases. The kit is made in collaboration with the German sports car manufacturer and it changes the aerodynamics, suspension and braking systems on the stock car. This leads to significant improvements in handling, stability and durability under high-stress racing scenarios. These track-focused components will be distributed via Porsche Centres.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing Kit: Aerodynamics

The kit prioritises stability at high speeds and features an enlarged spoiler lip and wing profile with reinforced carbon fibre elements. The wheel arches feature redesigned Gurney flaps and dual dive planes which improve downforce and manage airflow over the front axle. There are six fins on the roof as well which redirect warm air away from the intake area allowing for better cooling. The rear window has been replaced with a 25 per cent lighter carbon-fibre panel with a shark fin for cornering stability.

The diffuser at the rear has been widened and the carbon-fibre fins also get elongated further. The wheels feature special ‘aerodisc’ wheel covers to reduce drag. The overall setup produces over 1,000 kg of downforce at 285 kmph, a significant increase from the standard model, enabling improved cornering speeds and greater overall stability.

The body-kit upgrades on the Porsche give it 20 per cent more downforce without any increase in the drag coefficient.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing Kit: Suspension

The kit also gets an upgraded semi-active suspension setup to handle the increased downforce. The spring rates are 30 per cent higher in front and 15 per cent in the rear to improve the car's handling and response.

A newly developed control unit takes data from the 7 different sensors and manages dynamic damping adjustments. These adjustments are made via two separate valves for compression and rebound in the shock absorbers. The dampening and rebound behaviour can be altered by changing the driving mode namely Normal, Sport and Track which allows for further manual customisation.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing Kit: Braking

The braking system with this package gets steel-sheathed lines to improve pedal feedback and for more responsiveness. Optional racing pads designed for Porsche’s Ceramic Composite Brakes are also available. These pads reduce brake fade and maintain consistent performance across a wide temperature range.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing Kit: Availability

The Manthey Kit is available for order in European markets with deliveries beginning in January 2025 and it will be globally available by March 2025. These modifications will not have an impact on the standard manufacturer’s warranty.

