Considering buying a CNG car? Check out 5 most fuel-efficient options

As pollution becomes a major concern in cities, especially in winters, one should consider using vehicles with alternate fuels such as CNG or battery-powered options. Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Toyota offer factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles which provide better mileage and a greener alternative to combustion engine vehicles. If you are in the market looking for a CNG vehicle, we have listed below some options that are the most fuel-efficient:

1 Maruti Celerio CNG Priced from ₹6.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Celerio S-CNG offers the highest fuel efficiency of 34.43 km/kg. It comes powered by a K10C CNG engine which delivers 41.7 kW of power @5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque @ 3400 rpm. It is available in the VXI MT variant and has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres. The CNG system has a special leak proof design for safety.

2 Maruti WagonR CNG Priced from ₹6.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the WagonR S-CNG hatchback from Maruti promises the second highest mileage of a little over 34 km/kg. Factory-fitted CNG kits are available in the LXI and VXI variants. The CNG system comes equipped with dual interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection System, and a tank capacity of 60 litres.

3 Maruti Alto CNG Priced from ₹5.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Maruti Alto is the most affordable CNG car one can buy with an average mileage of 31.59 km/kg. Its engine produces 30.1 kW @ 6000 rpm of power and 60 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque. The car’s tank capacity allows it to hold up to 60 litres and the S-CNG kit has a leak proof design for safety.

5 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Priced from ₹7,68,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Grand i10 Nios CNG provides a mileage of 28.5 km/kg. It comes with a 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel engine (Petrol with CNG) which delivers 50.5 kW of max power and 95.2 Nm of max torque. The CNG tank capacity is 60-litres.

