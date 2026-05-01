Planning to buy Tata Sierra? 5 facts you must know before spending money on this SUV

Tata Motors brought back the Tata Sierra SUV in India after a long wait. The SUV marked the grand comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Known for its premium stance and alpine window, the original SUV has influenced the styling of the modern SUV, which is evident through the design philosophy of the Sierra. Currently available in the ICE guide, there is a Sierra EV in the pipeline as well.

Tata Motors has reimagined the Tata Sierra as a premium lifestyle SUV, blending the nostalgic design language with modern technology. Officially launched in November 2025, the Sierra is available in four primary variant choices: Smart+, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished, which come priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra, here are the top five facts you must know before spending money on it.

Tata Sierra: Design that reminds of original Sierra

The design of Sierra is the first thing that grabs attention. It carries a modern design philosophy that has been heavily influenced by the original Sierra from the 90s. The blackened C pillar delivers the vibe of the long glass panel and alpine window of the original model. The flat face, boxy shape altogether, brings back the memory of the original Sierra, while also promising a bold and strong road presence for the SUV.

Tata Sierra: Wide powertrain palette

The Tata Sierra is available in multiple powertrain choices, which include two petrol and a single diesel unit. The petrol engines include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol motor. Also, there is a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer, suitable for long highway cruises. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a dual-clutch automatic unit, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

Tata Sierra: Commands bold road presence

Dimensionally, the Tata Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width, and 1,715 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. The SUV comes with 205 mm of ground clearance. Speaking of the boot space, it offers up to 1,257 litres of storage capacity with seats folded.

Tata Sierra: Feature-packed proposition

Tata Sierra's interior is a significant step up with the blend of luxury and technology. It gets a triple-screen setup in the higher trims, which comprises a centre touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a dedicated 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the front passenger. Other key features include a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos and a unique Sonic Shaft soundbar, a Panoramax voice-assistant panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and two-step reclining rear seats, among others.

Tata Sierra: High on safety

Tata Motors has continued its trend of making cars with top-notch safety with the Sierra. The SUV gets six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and ESP as standard safety features. The higher trims feature Level 2 ADAS with up to 22 features. Along with the host of safety features, the robust build quality has helped the SUV to secure a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash test.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: